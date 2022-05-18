|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|9
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|La Stella dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Pederson rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ruf lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Slater pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Casali c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|114
|202
|000
|—
|10
|Colorado
|010
|105
|000
|—
|7
E_Rodgers 2 (3). DP_San Francisco 2, Colorado 0. LOB_San Francisco 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores (8), Ruf (5), La Stella 2 (2), Cron (9), McMahon (8). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_La Stella (1), Grichuk (5).
|5
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Kuhl, Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:40. A_25,735 (50,445).
