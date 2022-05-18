San FranciscoColorado
Totals4210149Totals377127
La Stella dh5131Joe dh4000
Belt 1b5100Daza lf4110
Flores 3b4210Blackmon rf4110
Longoria 3b1000Cron 1b5331
Pederson rf-lf5000McMahon 3b4122
Ystrzemski cf-rf4332Rodgers 2b4021
Ruf lf3223Grichuk cf4113
Slater pr-cf0000Iglesias ss4010
Crawford ss5131Díaz c4010
Estrada 2b5022
Casali c5000

San Francisco11420200010
Colorado0101050007

E_Rodgers 2 (3). DP_San Francisco 2, Colorado 0. LOB_San Francisco 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores (8), Ruf (5), La Stella 2 (2), Cron (9), McMahon (8). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_La Stella (1), Grichuk (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Cobb W,3-151-3107714
Brebbia H,32-310000
Rogers H,8100000
Leone H,4110001
Doval S,7-8100021
Colorado
Kuhl L,3-2386510
Chacín222222
Lawrence132212
Stephenson110013
Colomé100011
Gilbreath100012

WP_Kuhl, Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:40. A_25,735 (50,445).



