San FranciscoWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40121512Totals33373
Pederson rf3333C.Hernandez 2b4020
Slater ph-rf2012Soto rf4000
Belt 1b5121Cruz dh3100
Ruf lf4010Ruiz c3120
Dubón pr-cf1100Y.Hernandez lf4123
Crawford ss4210Franco 1b-3b4000
Flores dh5133Thomas cf4010
González cf-lf5112Escobar ss4000
Estrada 2b3111Fox 3b0000
Vosler 3b5120Adams 1b3000
Bart c3100

San Francisco22001010612
Washington1020000003

E_Crawford (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Washington 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 5. 2B_Crawford (4), Pederson (2), Ruiz (4), C.Hernandez (4). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Pederson 2 (5), Y.Hernandez (1). SB_Thomas (1). SF_Pederson (1), Estrada (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb W,2-162-373316
Álvarez H,11-300000
T.Rogers H,6100001
Littell100000
Washington
Adon L,1-3465513
J.Rogers2-310000
Arano11-310002
Voth111101
Machado110011
Clay1-303320
Cishek1-333300
Espino1-320000

Adon pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_T.Rogers (Ruiz), Clay (Crawford), Cishek (Bart). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:19. A_26,003 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

