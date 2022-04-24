|San Francisco
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|12
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dubón pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Franco 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|González cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fox 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|220
|010
|106
|—
|12
|Washington
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Crawford (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Washington 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 5. 2B_Crawford (4), Pederson (2), Ruiz (4), C.Hernandez (4). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Pederson 2 (5), Y.Hernandez (1). SB_Thomas (1). SF_Pederson (1), Estrada (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Álvarez H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rogers H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Adon L,1-3
|4
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|J.Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Voth
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Machado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clay
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Cishek
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Espino
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adon pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_T.Rogers (Ruiz), Clay (Crawford), Cishek (Bart). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:19. A_26,003 (41,339).
