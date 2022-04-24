San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4012151247
Pederson rf333300.364
a-Slater ph-rf201200.214
Belt 1b512111.236
Ruf lf401011.172
1-Dubón pr-cf110000.150
Crawford ss421000.246
Flores dh513301.283
González cf-lf511201.222
Estrada 2b311111.259
Vosler 3b512000.333
Bart c310012.171

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3337317
C.Hernandez 2b402000.247
Soto rf400000.242
Cruz dh310011.169
Ruiz c312000.264
Y.Hernandez lf412301.333
Franco 1b-3b400000.262
Thomas cf401001.200
Escobar ss400001.132
Fox 3b000000.000
Adams 1b300003.118

San Francisco220010106_12151
Washington102000000_370

a-grounded out for Pederson in the 9th.

1-ran for Ruf in the 9th.

E_Crawford (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 5. 2B_Crawford (4), Pederson (2), Ruiz (4), C.Hernandez (4). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Pederson (4), off Adon; Pederson (5), off Voth; Y.Hernandez (1), off Webb. RBIs_Pederson 3 (8), Flores 3 (8), Belt (9), González 2 (3), Estrada (10), Slater 2 (6), Y.Hernandez 3 (6). SB_Thomas (1). SF_Pederson, Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Ruf, Dubón 2, González, Bart); Washington 4 (Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Ruiz). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 14; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Y.Hernandez.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 2-162-373316982.96
Álvarez, H, 11-30000042.45
T.Rogers, H, 610000192.08
Littell100000110.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 1-3465513706.98
J.Rogers2-310000114.91
Arano11-310002172.00
Voth111101197.04
Machado110011183.24
Clay1-3033201912.00
Cishek1-333300198.53
Espino1-32000083.72

Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 1-0, J.Rogers 1-0, Arano 2-1, Cishek 3-3, Espino 3-2. HBP_T.Rogers (Ruiz), Clay (Crawford), Cishek (Bart). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:19. A_26,003 (41,339).

