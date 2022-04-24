|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|12
|4
|7
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.364
|a-Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|1-Dubón pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Flores dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|González cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Vosler 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bart c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|7
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.333
|Franco 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Fox 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|San Francisco
|220
|010
|106_12
|15
|1
|Washington
|102
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Pederson in the 9th.
1-ran for Ruf in the 9th.
E_Crawford (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 5. 2B_Crawford (4), Pederson (2), Ruiz (4), C.Hernandez (4). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Pederson (4), off Adon; Pederson (5), off Voth; Y.Hernandez (1), off Webb. RBIs_Pederson 3 (8), Flores 3 (8), Belt (9), González 2 (3), Estrada (10), Slater 2 (6), Y.Hernandez 3 (6). SB_Thomas (1). SF_Pederson, Estrada.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Ruf, Dubón 2, González, Bart); Washington 4 (Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Ruiz). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 14; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Y.Hernandez.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|2.96
|Álvarez, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.45
|T.Rogers, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.08
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 1-3
|4
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|70
|6.98
|J.Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.91
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.00
|Voth
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|7.04
|Machado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.24
|Clay
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|12.00
|Cishek
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|8.53
|Espino
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 1-0, J.Rogers 1-0, Arano 2-1, Cishek 3-3, Espino 3-2. HBP_T.Rogers (Ruiz), Clay (Crawford), Cishek (Bart). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:19. A_26,003 (41,339).
