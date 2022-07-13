ArizonaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35080Totals38131412
Rojas 3b4010Slater cf5331
Kennedy 3b1000Flores 2b5011
Thomas cf4010Mercedes lf-1b4334
Peralta lf4000Ruf 1b2100
Walker 1b2000Yastrzemski rf2000
Luplow 1b1000Estrada ss5223
Varsho dh-c4010Villar 3b4122
McCarthy rf4010González rf-lf4000
C.Kelly c-p3010Wynns dh3110
Alcántara 2b4030Wade Jr. lf0000
Perdomo ss4000Bart c4221

Arizona0000000000
San Francisco43100023x13

E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada 2 (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Keuchel L,0-221-388714
Uceta22-300013
Weaver110002
Smith122201
C.Kelly133310
San Francisco
Webb W,8-3650028
Y.Marte210002
González120000

WP_Y.Marte.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you