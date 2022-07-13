|Arizona
|Totals
|35
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Kennedy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercedes lf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Wade Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|431
|000
|23x
|—
|13
E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada 2 (9).
|2
|8
|8
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
WP_Y.Marte.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).
