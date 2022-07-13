|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|0
|8
|0
|2
|10
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kennedy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Luplow 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|C.Kelly c-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|3
|10
|Slater cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Mercedes lf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.296
|Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Estrada ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|González rf-lf-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Wynns dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Wade Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bart c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.168
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|431
|000
|23x_13
|14
|0
E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), off Keuchel; Mercedes (1), off Keuchel; Estrada (8), off Keuchel; Estrada (9), off Smith. RBIs_Mercedes 4 (4), Villar 2 (4), Bart (10), Estrada 3 (36), Slater (22), Flores (49).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Thomas 2, Alcántara, Kennedy, Walker 2, C.Kelly); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Bart). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Perdomo, Flores, González, Mercedes.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|8
|8
|7
|1
|4
|62
|9.64
|Uceta
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|3.86
|Weaver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|9.49
|Smith
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4.97
|C.Kelly
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|27.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 8-3
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|91
|2.82
|Y.Marte
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|5.40
|González
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 1-0. WP_Y.Marte. PB_C.Kelly (2).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).
