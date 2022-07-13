ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35080210
Rojas 3b401001.282
Kennedy 3b100000.213
Thomas cf401001.250
Peralta lf400003.237
Walker 1b200011.207
Luplow 1b100000.184
Varsho dh-c401002.235
McCarthy rf401001.229
C.Kelly c-p301011.179
Alcántara 2b403000.200
Perdomo ss400000.203

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38131412310
Slater cf533101.287
Flores 2b501101.252
Mercedes lf-1b433410.296
Ruf 1b210011.222
Yastrzemski rf200000.230
Estrada ss522301.259
Villar 3b412201.267
González rf-lf-p400002.295
Wynns dh311011.233
Wade Jr. lf000000.190
Bart c422102.168

Arizona000000000_081
San Francisco43100023x_13140

E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), off Keuchel; Mercedes (1), off Keuchel; Estrada (8), off Keuchel; Estrada (9), off Smith. RBIs_Mercedes 4 (4), Villar 2 (4), Bart (10), Estrada 3 (36), Slater (22), Flores (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Thomas 2, Alcántara, Kennedy, Walker 2, C.Kelly); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Bart). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Perdomo, Flores, González, Mercedes.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 0-221-388714629.64
Uceta22-300013453.86
Weaver110002179.49
Smith122201124.97
C.Kelly1333102227.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 8-3650028912.82
Y.Marte210002305.40
González120000220.00

Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 1-0. WP_Y.Marte. PB_C.Kelly (2).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

