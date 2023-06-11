|Chicago
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|37
|13
|15
|13
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Estrada 2b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Pederson dh
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Morel rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Amaya ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sabol c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Mervis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wisdom dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|011
|001
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|202
|132
|30x
|—
|13
E_Schmitt 2 (2), Walker (1), Haniger (2). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 11, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tauchman (3), Schmitt 2 (9), Davis (11). HR_Pederson 2 (7), T.Estrada 2 (9). SF_Flores (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Wesneski L,2-3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rucker
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.Estrada
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Assad
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beck W,1-0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Walker H,1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crawford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Wesneski pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Wesneski (T.Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.
T_3:06. A_36,842 (41,915).
