ChicagoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38372Totals37131513
Tauchman cf4010T.Estrada 2b4324
Hoerner 2b-ss5021Pederson dh4444
Morel rf-2b4110Davis 3b3110
Happ lf5000Conforto rf5112
Swanson ss4010Flores 1b4111
Mancini rf1000Yastrzemski cf4010
Gomes c3111Haniger lf4110
Amaya ph-c1000Sabol c5022
Mervis 1b4000Schmitt ss4220
Wisdom dh3100
Madrigal 3b4010

Chicago0110010003
San Francisco20213230x13

E_Schmitt 2 (2), Walker (1), Haniger (2). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 11, San Francisco 7. 2B_Tauchman (3), Schmitt 2 (9), Davis (11). HR_Pederson 2 (7), T.Estrada 2 (9). SF_Flores (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Wesneski L,2-3345514
Fulmer110000
Hughes2-333300
Rucker1-310011
J.Estrada112220
Assad253311
San Francisco
Brebbia110011
Beck W,1-0232112
Walker H,1321002
Jackson100000
Ta.Rogers100002
Crawford110010

Wesneski pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Wesneski (T.Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.

T_3:06. A_36,842 (41,915).

