PittsburghSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals43141814
Marcano ss4030Slater lf6134
Reynolds lf4000Davis 3b4221
McCutchen dh4000Flores 1b3000
Suwinski cf4222Wade Jr. ph-1b2110
Joe 1b4110Haniger rf5232
Bae 2b4010Schmitt 2b-ss5232
Castro 3b4001Bailey c5234
Palacios rf3120Villar dh-2b5000
Hedges c3001Crawford ss3231
Wisely 2b-p1000
Johnson cf4200

Pittsburgh0010002014
San Francisco05010080x14

E_Palacios (1), Castro (9). DP_Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 9. 2B_Marcano 2 (8), Palacios (1), Joe (11), Schmitt (6), Bailey (3), Crawford (4), Haniger 2 (6), Slater (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Suwinski 2 (11), Slater (1), Bailey (2). SB_Johnson (1), Davis (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill L,4-5696613
Bolton1-368820
Zastryzny2-310010
Owings120000
San Francisco
DeSclafani W,4-4783302
Ta.Rogers100001
Wisely111100

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:20. A_39,323 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

