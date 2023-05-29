|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|14
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Slater lf
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Wade Jr. ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schmitt 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Bailey c
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Palacios rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Villar dh-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Wisely 2b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|201
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|050
|100
|80x
|—
|14
E_Palacios (1), Castro (9). DP_Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 9. 2B_Marcano 2 (8), Palacios (1), Joe (11), Schmitt (6), Bailey (3), Crawford (4), Haniger 2 (6), Slater (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Suwinski 2 (11), Slater (1), Bailey (2). SB_Johnson (1), Davis (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:20. A_39,323 (41,915).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.