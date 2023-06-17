San FranciscoLos Angeles
Totals43151715Totals31060
Wade Jr. 1b5335Betts rf3010
Pederson dh2010Outman cf1000
Davis ph-dh3125Freeman 1b2010
Estrada 2b6020Heyward 1b1000
Conforto lf4010Smith dh4000
Sabol pr-lf2100Martinez lf4010
Yastrzemski rf4100DeLuca cf-rf4010
Matos cf3420Vargas 2b4000
Bailey c5112Rojas ss3000
Crawford ss4242Busch 3b3020
Villar 3b1110Barnes c2000
Schmitt 3b-ss4101

San Francisco00004530315
Los Angeles0000000000

E_B.Miller (1), Busch (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Estrada (16), Bailey (7), Villar (5), Busch (1). HR_Wade Jr. (9), Davis (10). SB_Matos (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood W,2-1530004
Beck S,2-2430012
Los Angeles
B.Miller L,3-152-377735
Vesia1-312210
Robertson153303
Hudson243312

HBP_Wood (Freeman), B.Miller (Schmitt). WP_Beck, B.Miller.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:27. A_51,385 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

