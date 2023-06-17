|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|15
|17
|15
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Outman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Heyward 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sabol pr-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DeLuca cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Matos cf
|3
|4
|2
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Busch 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Villar 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|045
|303
|—
|15
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_B.Miller (1), Busch (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Estrada (16), Bailey (7), Villar (5), Busch (1). HR_Wade Jr. (9), Davis (10). SB_Matos (1).
HBP_Wood (Freeman), B.Miller (Schmitt). WP_Beck, B.Miller.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:27. A_51,385 (56,000).
