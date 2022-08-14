PittsburghSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31050Totals29242
Newman 2b4000Wade Jr. dh3221
Delay c0000Pederson lf2011
Reynolds cf3010Slater ph-cf2000
Gamel dh4000Davis 3b2000
Cruz ss4000Ystrzemski cf-rf3000
Allen rf-lf3010Crawford ss3000
Madris 1b-rf4000Estrada 2b3000
Castro 3b4020La Stella 1b1000
Marcano lf-2b3010Flores ph-1b3010
Godoy c2000González rf-lf4000
VanMeter ph-1b0000Wynns c3000

Pittsburgh0000000000
San Francisco10100000x2

E_Castro (7). DP_Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6). SB_González (10), Allen (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Beede L,1-2332233
Stout12-310023
Underwood Jr.11-300003
De Jong200003
San Francisco
Webb W,11-5850029
Doval S,17-19100011

HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).

