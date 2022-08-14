|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Madris 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|La Stella 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flores ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Castro (7). DP_Pittsburgh 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6). SB_González (10), Allen (4).
HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).
