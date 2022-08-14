PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31050310
Newman 2b400001.257
Delay c000000.246
Reynolds cf301012.253
Gamel dh400002.240
Cruz ss400002.206
Allen rf-lf301011.196
Madris 1b-rf400001.180
Castro 3b402000.230
Marcano lf-2b301001.233
Godoy c200000.000
c-VanMeter ph-1b000010.190

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29242512
Wade Jr. dh322111.200
Pederson lf201100.251
b-Slater ph-cf200002.263
Davis 3b200022.246
Yastrzemski cf-rf300012.223
Crawford ss300011.216
Estrada 2b300000.266
La Stella 1b100001.254
a-Flores ph-1b301001.253
González rf-lf400001.260
Wynns c300001.220

Pittsburgh000000000_051
San Francisco10100000x_240

a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.

E_Castro (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs_Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB_González (10), Allen (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beede, L, 1-2332233743.72
Stout12-310023293.09
Underwood Jr.11-300003314.25
De Jong200003242.55
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 11-5850029993.00
Doval, S, 17-19100011152.81

Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).

