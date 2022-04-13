|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duggar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Machado (3), Profar (1), Williams (1), Ruf (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1).
HBP_Doval (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:11. A_27,197 (41,915).
