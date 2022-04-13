San DiegoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32151Totals27242
Grisham cf4000Slater cf-rf4000
Machado 3b4110Ruf lf3010
Cronenworth 2b4021Duggar cf0000
Voit dh4000Flores 1b3010
Hosmer 1b3000Ramos rf-lf2100
Azocar pr0000Estrada 2b3000
Profar lf3010Dubón ss3110
Myers rf3010Bart dh3000
Beaty ph1000Williams 3b3012
Alfaro c3000Casali c3000
Abrams ss3000

San Diego1000000001
San Francisco02000000x2

DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Machado (3), Profar (1), Williams (1), Ruf (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Manaea L,1-1642226
Wilson200005
San Francisco
Webb W,1-0841107
Doval S,1-2110012

HBP_Doval (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:11. A_27,197 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you