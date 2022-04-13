|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|1-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|2
|11
|Slater cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Duggar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramos rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Williams 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Myers in the 9th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Machado (3), Profar (1), Williams (1), Ruf (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1). RBIs_Cronenworth (4), Williams 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Beaty 2); San Francisco 3 (Casali, Ramos, Estrada). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Ramos.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 1-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|86
|1.38
|Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|2.25
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 1-0
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|96
|1.29
|Doval, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|6.23
HBP_Doval (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:11. A_27,197 (41,915).
