San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3215119
Grisham cf400001.138
Machado 3b411000.231
Cronenworth 2b402101.292
Voit dh400001.190
Hosmer 1b300010.381
1-Azocar pr000000.500
Profar lf301000.353
Myers rf301002.185
a-Beaty ph100001.111
Alfaro c300002.273
Abrams ss300001.071

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27242211
Slater cf-rf400003.077
Ruf lf301012.238
Duggar cf000000.154
Flores 1b301000.278
Ramos rf-lf210010.333
Estrada 2b300001.238
Dubón ss311000.214
Bart dh300003.286
Williams 3b301201.400
Casali c300001.000

San Diego100000000_150
San Francisco02000000x_240

a-struck out for Myers in the 9th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Machado (3), Profar (1), Williams (1), Ruf (2). 3B_Cronenworth (1). RBIs_Cronenworth (4), Williams 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Beaty 2); San Francisco 3 (Casali, Ramos, Estrada). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_Ramos.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 1-1642226861.38
Wilson200005262.25
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 1-0841107961.29
Doval, S, 1-2110012196.23

HBP_Doval (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:11. A_27,197 (41,915).

