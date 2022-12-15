|San Francisco
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Seattle
|0
|3
|3
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24. Key Plays: McCaffrey 23 run; Purdy 8 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-3; Purdy 11 pass to McCaffrey. San Francisco 7, Seattle 0.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 18 run on 3rd-and-13; G.Smith 12 pass to Fant. San Francisco 7, Seattle 3.
SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), :49. Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 00:09. San Francisco 14, Seattle 3.
Third Quarter
SF_Kittle 54 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 14:13. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:00. Key Play: McCloud kick return to San Francisco 41. San Francisco 21, Seattle 3.
Sea_FG Myers 51, 8:08. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Lenoir 0 interception return to Seattle 42; G.Smith 19 pass to Lockett; G.Smith 9 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-4; G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-31. San Francisco 21, Seattle 6.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Fant 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:39. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Walker 2 run on 3rd-and-1; G.Smith 13 pass to Dissly; G.Smith 33 pass to Walker. San Francisco 21, Seattle 13.
A_68,957.
|SF
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|16
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|4-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|381
|277
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|170
|70
|Rushes
|34
|14
|Avg per rush
|5.0
|5.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|211
|207
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-6
|3-31
|Gross-Yds passing
|217
|238
|Completed-Att.
|17-26
|31-44
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.815
|4.404
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-1
|4-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-42.167
|7-49.857
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|84
|83
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-67
|3-83
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-60
|8-79
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:01
|26:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 26-108, Mason 4-64, Purdy 4-(minus 2). Seattle, Walker 12-47, G.Smith 1-18, Homer 1-5.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 17-26-0-217. Seattle, G.Smith 31-44-0-238.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 6-30, Kittle 4-93, Jennings 3-31, Aiyuk 2-19, Kroft 1-28, McCloud 1-16. Seattle, Lockett 7-68, Metcalf 7-55, Fant 5-32, Walker 4-32, Homer 4-25, Goodwin 2-10, Dissly 1-13, Hart 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-17. Seattle, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-67. Seattle, Igwebuike 3-83.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Lenoir 9-1-0, Warner 6-2-0, C.Ward 6-0-0, Greenlaw 4-4-0, J.Ward 4-0-0, Gipson 3-2-0, Hufanga 3-1-1, Al-Shaair 2-1-0, Bosa 1-1-1, Ebukam 1-0-1, Armstead 1-0-0, Hyder 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Jackson 0-1-0, Spence 0-1-0. Seattle, Barton 6-4-0, M.Jackson 5-0-0, Nwosu 4-2-0, Brooks 3-5-0, Diggs 3-4-0, Neal 3-2-0, Irvin 2-1-0, Woolen 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-1, Muse 1-3-0, M.Adams 1-1-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Collier 1-1-0, Lucas 1-0-0, Mafe 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Seattle, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 43.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
