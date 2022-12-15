San Francisco777021
Seattle033713

First Quarter

SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24. Key Plays: McCaffrey 23 run; Purdy 8 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-3; Purdy 11 pass to McCaffrey. San Francisco 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 18 run on 3rd-and-13; G.Smith 12 pass to Fant. San Francisco 7, Seattle 3.

SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), :49. Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 00:09. San Francisco 14, Seattle 3.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 54 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 14:13. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:00. Key Play: McCloud kick return to San Francisco 41. San Francisco 21, Seattle 3.

Sea_FG Myers 51, 8:08. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Lenoir 0 interception return to Seattle 42; G.Smith 19 pass to Lockett; G.Smith 9 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-4; G.Smith 13 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-31. San Francisco 21, Seattle 6.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Fant 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:39. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Walker 2 run on 3rd-and-1; G.Smith 13 pass to Dissly; G.Smith 33 pass to Walker. San Francisco 21, Seattle 13.

A_68,957.

SFSea
FIRST DOWNS1516
Rushing73
Passing812
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF6-134-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS381277
Total Plays6161
Avg Gain6.24.5
NET YARDS RUSHING17070
Rushes3414
Avg per rush5.05.0
NET YARDS PASSING211207
Sacked-Yds lost1-63-31
Gross-Yds passing217238
Completed-Att.17-2631-44
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play7.8154.404
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-1-14-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.6-42.1677-49.857
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE8483
Punt Returns2-170-0
Kickoff Returns2-673-83
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-608-79
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0126:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 26-108, Mason 4-64, Purdy 4-(minus 2). Seattle, Walker 12-47, G.Smith 1-18, Homer 1-5.

PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 17-26-0-217. Seattle, G.Smith 31-44-0-238.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 6-30, Kittle 4-93, Jennings 3-31, Aiyuk 2-19, Kroft 1-28, McCloud 1-16. Seattle, Lockett 7-68, Metcalf 7-55, Fant 5-32, Walker 4-32, Homer 4-25, Goodwin 2-10, Dissly 1-13, Hart 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-17. Seattle, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-67. Seattle, Igwebuike 3-83.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Lenoir 9-1-0, Warner 6-2-0, C.Ward 6-0-0, Greenlaw 4-4-0, J.Ward 4-0-0, Gipson 3-2-0, Hufanga 3-1-1, Al-Shaair 2-1-0, Bosa 1-1-1, Ebukam 1-0-1, Armstead 1-0-0, Hyder 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Jackson 0-1-0, Spence 0-1-0. Seattle, Barton 6-4-0, M.Jackson 5-0-0, Nwosu 4-2-0, Brooks 3-5-0, Diggs 3-4-0, Neal 3-2-0, Irvin 2-1-0, Woolen 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-1, Muse 1-3-0, M.Adams 1-1-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Collier 1-1-0, Lucas 1-0-0, Mafe 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 43.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

