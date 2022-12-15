San Francisco777021
Seattle033713

First Quarter

SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47.

SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), :49.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 54 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 14:13.

Sea_FG Myers 51, 8:08.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Fant 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:39.

A_68,957.

SFSea
First downs1516
Total Net Yards381277
Rushes-yards34-17014-70
Passing211207
Punt Returns2-170-0
Kickoff Returns2-673-83
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-26-031-44-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-63-31
Punts6-42.1677-49.857
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-608-79
Time of Possession33:0126:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 26-108, Mason 4-64, Purdy 4-(minus 2). Seattle, Walker 12-47, G.Smith 1-18, Homer 1-5.

PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 17-26-0-217. Seattle, G.Smith 31-44-0-238.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 6-30, Kittle 4-93, Jennings 3-31, Aiyuk 2-19, Kroft 1-28, McCloud 1-16. Seattle, Lockett 7-68, Metcalf 7-55, Fant 5-32, Walker 4-32, Homer 4-25, Goodwin 2-10, Dissly 1-13, Hart 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 43.

