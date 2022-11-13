|L.A. Chargers
|7
|9
|0
|0
|—
|16
|San Francisco
|3
|7
|3
|9
|—
|22
First Quarter
LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35.
SF_FG Gould 20, 4:10.
Second Quarter
LAC_FG Dicker 47, 14:52.
LAC_FG Dicker 25, 6:42.
SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57.
LAC_FG Dicker 40, :00.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 26, 8:52.
Fourth Quarter
SF_McCaffrey 2 run (kick failed), 7:54.
SF_FG Gould 20, :58.
A_71,709.
|LAC
|SF
|First downs
|12
|22
|Total Net Yards
|238
|387
|Rushes-yards
|16-51
|41-157
|Passing
|187
|230
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-1
|19-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-9
|1-10
|Punts
|5-40.0
|4-33.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|5-52
|Time of Possession
|23:01
|36:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 6-24, Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3.
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 7-39, Carter 4-64, Palmer 3-44, McKitty 3-21, Everett 2-23, Rodgers 1-4, Horvath 1-1. San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-84, Jennings 4-40, McCaffrey 4-39, Samuel 2-24, McCloud 1-33, Kittle 1-21, Mitchell 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
