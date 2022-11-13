L.A. Chargers790016
San Francisco373922

First Quarter

LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35.

SF_FG Gould 20, 4:10.

Second Quarter

LAC_FG Dicker 47, 14:52.

LAC_FG Dicker 25, 6:42.

SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57.

LAC_FG Dicker 40, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 26, 8:52.

Fourth Quarter

SF_McCaffrey 2 run (kick failed), 7:54.

SF_FG Gould 20, :58.

A_71,709.

LACSF
First downs1222
Total Net Yards238387
Rushes-yards16-5141-157
Passing187230
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-301-29
Interceptions Ret.0-01-6
Comp-Att-Int21-37-119-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-91-10
Punts5-40.04-33.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards1-55-52
Time of Possession23:0136:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 6-24, Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 7-39, Carter 4-64, Palmer 3-44, McKitty 3-21, Everett 2-23, Rodgers 1-4, Horvath 1-1. San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-84, Jennings 4-40, McCaffrey 4-39, Samuel 2-24, McCloud 1-33, Kittle 1-21, Mitchell 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you