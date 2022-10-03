|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|3
|0
|—
|9
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|0
|10
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 39, 6:48. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 8:12. Key Plays: Stafford 10 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1; Stafford 10 pass to Kupp; Stafford 7 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5; Henderson 7 run on 3rd-and-19. L.A. Rams 3, San Francisco 0.
SF_Wilson 32 run (Gould kick), 2:46. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Garoppolo 15 pass to Aiyuk; Garoppolo 10 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-9; Garoppolo 12 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-5. San Francisco 7, L.A. Rams 3.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 29, 6:22. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Stafford 18 pass to Kupp; Powell 11 run. San Francisco 7, L.A. Rams 6.
SF_Samuel 57 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 3:01. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:36. Key Play: Garoppolo 3 run on 3rd-and-2. San Francisco 14, L.A. Rams 6.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 26, 4:25. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 7:43. Key Plays: Stafford 12 pass to Kupp; Stafford 16 pass to Skowronek; Stafford 12 pass to Higbee; Stafford 2 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Akers 4 run on 4th-and-1; Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. San Francisco 14, L.A. Rams 9.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 25, 14:53. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to San Francisco 27; Garoppolo 35 pass to Juszczyk. San Francisco 17, L.A. Rams 9.
SF_Hufanga 52 interception return (Gould kick), 6:27. San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 9.
A_71,597.
|LAR
|SF
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|13
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-15
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|257
|327
|Total Plays
|73
|49
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|57
|88
|Rushes
|18
|22
|Avg per rush
|3.167
|4.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|200
|239
|Sacked-Yds lost
|7-54
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|254
|239
|Completed-Att.
|32-48
|16-27
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.636
|8.852
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|5-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-57.25
|4-39.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|58
|107
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-21
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-52
|PENALTIES-Yds
|1-5
|4-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:34
|25:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 7-27, Akers 8-13, Powell 1-11, Stafford 2-6. San Francisco, Wilson 18-74, Juszczyk 1-9, Garoppolo 1-3, Samuel 2-2.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 32-48-1-254. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-0-239.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 14-122, Higbee 10-73, Henderson 3-12, Skowronek 2-33, Al.Robinson 2-7, Blanton 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 6-115, Aiyuk 4-37, Kittle 2-24, Jennings 2-22, Juszczyk 1-35, McCloud 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, None. San Francisco, McCloud 2-34.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 3-58. San Francisco, McCloud 1-21.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Wagner 7-3-0, Donald 4-1-0, Scott 4-0-0, Floyd 3-2-0, Jones 2-3-0, Haley 2-2-0, Kendrick 2-1-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Hollins 1-2-0, Rapp 1-2-0, A.Robinson 1-1-0, Gaines 0-3-0, Fuller 0-1-0. San Francisco, Greenlaw 12-3-0, Warner 6-3-0, Moseley 6-0-0, Lenoir 5-3-1, C.Ward 4-0-0, Ebukam 3-1-2, Hufanga 3-1-0, Bosa 3-0-2, Gipson 2-0-0, Givens 1-2-0, Omenihu 1-1-1, Armstead 1-1-0, Ridgeway 1-0-1, Jackson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, None. San Francisco, Hufanga 1-52.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 42.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.