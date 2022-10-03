|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|3
|0
|—
|9
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|0
|10
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 39, 6:48.
SF_Wilson 32 run (Gould kick), 2:46.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 29, 6:22.
SF_Samuel 57 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 3:01.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 26, 4:25.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 25, 14:53.
SF_Hufanga 52 interception return (Gould kick), 6:27.
A_71,597.
|LAR
|SF
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|257
|327
|Rushes-yards
|18-57
|22-88
|Passing
|200
|239
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-52
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-48-1
|16-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-54
|0-0
|Punts
|4-57.25
|4-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|34:34
|25:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 7-27, Akers 8-13, Powell 1-11, Stafford 2-6. San Francisco, Wilson 18-74, Juszczyk 1-9, Garoppolo 1-3, Samuel 2-2.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 32-48-1-254. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-0-239.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 14-122, Higbee 10-73, Henderson 3-12, Skowronek 2-33, Al.Robinson 2-7, Blanton 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 6-115, Aiyuk 4-37, Kittle 2-24, Jennings 2-22, Juszczyk 1-35, McCloud 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 42.
