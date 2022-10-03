L.A. Rams33309
San Francisco7701024

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 39, 6:48.

SF_Wilson 32 run (Gould kick), 2:46.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 29, 6:22.

SF_Samuel 57 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 3:01.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 26, 4:25.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 25, 14:53.

SF_Hufanga 52 interception return (Gould kick), 6:27.

A_71,597.

LARSF
First downs2113
Total Net Yards257327
Rushes-yards18-5722-88
Passing200239
Punt Returns0-02-34
Kickoff Returns3-581-21
Interceptions Ret.0-01-52
Comp-Att-Int32-48-116-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-540-0
Punts4-57.254-39.5
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards1-54-25
Time of Possession34:3425:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 7-27, Akers 8-13, Powell 1-11, Stafford 2-6. San Francisco, Wilson 18-74, Juszczyk 1-9, Garoppolo 1-3, Samuel 2-2.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 32-48-1-254. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-0-239.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 14-122, Higbee 10-73, Henderson 3-12, Skowronek 2-33, Al.Robinson 2-7, Blanton 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 6-115, Aiyuk 4-37, Kittle 2-24, Jennings 2-22, Juszczyk 1-35, McCloud 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 42.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

