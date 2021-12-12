San Francisco31430626
Cincinnati33014323

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 33, 6:37.

Cin_FG McPherson 37, :31.

Second Quarter

SF_Samuel 27 run (Gould kick), 12:05.

Cin_FG McPherson 28, 1:42.

SF_Kittle 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 24, 7:43.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Chase 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:20.

Cin_Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:19.

First Overtime

Cin_FG McPherson 41, 6:15.

SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo, 1:53.

A_50,481.

SFCin
First downs2122
Total Net Yards355397
Rushes-yards23-10026-86
Passing255311
Punt Returns2-45-21
Kickoff Returns3-633-40
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int27-41-025-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-415-37
Punts7-41.5714-43.25
Fumbles-Lost2-04-2
Penalties-Yards6-402-19
Time of Possession33:5034:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Je.Wilson 13-56, Samuel 8-37, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-58, Perine 4-11, Boyd 1-8, Chase 1-6, Burrow 2-3.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 27-41-0-296. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-34-0-348.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 13-151, Aiyuk 6-62, Jennings 3-46, Hasty 3-10, Samuel 1-22, Juszczyk 1-5. Cincinnati, Higgins 5-114, Chase 5-77, Uzomah 4-56, Boyd 4-55, Perine 4-22, Mixon 2-10, D.Sample 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47. Cincinnati, McPherson 46.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you