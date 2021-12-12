|San Francisco
|Cincinnati
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 33, 6:37.
Cin_FG McPherson 37, :31.
Second Quarter
SF_Samuel 27 run (Gould kick), 12:05.
Cin_FG McPherson 28, 1:42.
SF_Kittle 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 24, 7:43.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Chase 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:20.
Cin_Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:19.
First Overtime
Cin_FG McPherson 41, 6:15.
SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo, 1:53.
A_50,481.
|SF
|Cin
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|355
|397
|Rushes-yards
|23-100
|26-86
|Passing
|255
|311
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|5-21
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|3-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-41-0
|25-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-41
|5-37
|Punts
|7-41.571
|4-43.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|2-19
|Time of Possession
|33:50
|34:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Je.Wilson 13-56, Samuel 8-37, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-58, Perine 4-11, Boyd 1-8, Chase 1-6, Burrow 2-3.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 27-41-0-296. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-34-0-348.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 13-151, Aiyuk 6-62, Jennings 3-46, Hasty 3-10, Samuel 1-22, Juszczyk 1-5. Cincinnati, Higgins 5-114, Chase 5-77, Uzomah 4-56, Boyd 4-55, Perine 4-22, Mixon 2-10, D.Sample 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47. Cincinnati, McPherson 46.