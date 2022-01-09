|San Francisco
|0
|3
|14
|7
|3
|—
|27
|L.A. Rams
|3
|14
|0
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 43, 6:07.
Second Quarter
LAR_Higbee 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:26.
LAR_Higbee 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:44.
SF_FG Gould 42, :00.
Third Quarter
SF_Samuel 16 run (Gould kick), 10:32.
SF_Jennings 24 pass from Samuel (Gould kick), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 2:29.
SF_Jennings 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :26.
First Overtime
SF_FG Gould 24, 2:45.
A_74,447.
|SF
|LAR
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|449
|265
|Rushes-yards
|31-135
|27-64
|Passing
|314
|201
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|2-40
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-33-2
|21-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|5-37
|Punts
|4-43.75
|4-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-56
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|36:44
|31:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 21-85, Samuel 8-45, Hasty 1-4, Garoppolo 1-1. L.A. Rams, Michel 21-43, Kupp 1-18, C.Akers 5-3.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-316, Samuel 1-1-0-24. L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-32-2-238.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-107, Jennings 6-94, Kittle 5-10, Samuel 4-95, Hasty 2-21, Sherfield 1-13. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-118, Higbee 6-55, C.Akers 3-10, Jefferson 2-31, Beckham 2-18, Michel 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.