San Francisco03147327
L.A. Rams31407024

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 43, 6:07.

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:26.

LAR_Higbee 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:44.

SF_FG Gould 42, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Samuel 16 run (Gould kick), 10:32.

SF_Jennings 24 pass from Samuel (Gould kick), 1:46.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 2:29.

SF_Jennings 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :26.

First Overtime

SF_FG Gould 24, 2:45.

A_74,447.

SFLAR
First downs2319
Total Net Yards449265
Rushes-yards31-13527-64
Passing314201
Punt Returns1-142-40
Kickoff Returns1-112-36
Interceptions Ret.2-02-10
Comp-Att-Int24-33-221-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-265-37
Punts4-43.754-49.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-563-15
Time of Possession36:4431:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 21-85, Samuel 8-45, Hasty 1-4, Garoppolo 1-1. L.A. Rams, Michel 21-43, Kupp 1-18, C.Akers 5-3.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-316, Samuel 1-1-0-24. L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-32-2-238.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-107, Jennings 6-94, Kittle 5-10, Samuel 4-95, Hasty 2-21, Sherfield 1-13. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-118, Higbee 6-55, C.Akers 3-10, Jefferson 2-31, Beckham 2-18, Michel 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

