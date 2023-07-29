BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3025219
Duran lf412001.314
Reyes ss000000.303
Turner dh402201.288
1-Refsnyder pr-dh000000.274
Devers 3b400001.261
Casas 1b400003.253
Duvall cf300001.260
Verdugo rf301001.272
Arroyo 2b300000.243
Wong c300000.252
Chang ss200001.163
a-Yoshida ph-lf010010.313

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33311348
Slater lf411110.291
Flores 1b503101.297
Davis 3b412111.262
Bailey c400001.258
Matos cf401000.256
Conforto dh402001.240
Luciano ss412002.333
Schmitt 2b300001.207
Yastrzemski rf100021.230

Boston000000002_250
San Francisco100001001_3110

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Chang in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B_Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR_Davis (14), off Jansen. RBIs_Turner 2 (68), Flores (33), Slater (17), Davis (52). CS_Refsnyder (2). S_Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Casas); San Francisco 8 (Flores 3, Slater 2, Conforto 3). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; San Francisco 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Devers, Slater. GIDP_Turner, Bailey.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Schmitt, Flores).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton5811251043.34
Bleier211100204.91
Llovera110023271.69
Jansen, L, 2-501110013.15
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker22-310003402.50
Manaea42-320005525.48
Ty.Rogers, H, 232-30000052.22
Doval, W, 3-3122211252.68

IBB_off Llovera (Yastrzemski). HBP_Bleier (Schmitt). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:38. A_37,470 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you