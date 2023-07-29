|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Reyes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|1-Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Yoshida ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|4
|8
|Slater lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Luciano ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Schmitt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Boston
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|001_3
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Chang in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B_Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR_Davis (14), off Jansen. RBIs_Turner 2 (68), Flores (33), Slater (17), Davis (52). CS_Refsnyder (2). S_Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Casas); San Francisco 8 (Flores 3, Slater 2, Conforto 3). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; San Francisco 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Devers, Slater. GIDP_Turner, Bailey.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Schmitt, Flores).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|5
|8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|104
|3.34
|Bleier
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.91
|Llovera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|1.69
|Jansen, L, 2-5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|2.50
|Manaea
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|52
|5.48
|Ty.Rogers, H, 23
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.22
|Doval, W, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|2.68
IBB_off Llovera (Yastrzemski). HBP_Bleier (Schmitt). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:38. A_37,470 (41,915).
