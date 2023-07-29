|Boston
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Slater lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luciano ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schmitt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
DP_Boston 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B_Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR_Davis (14). S_Yastrzemski (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Paxton
|5
|8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bleier
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Llovera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Jansen L,2-5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Walker
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Manaea
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ty.Rogers H,23
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval W,3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Jansen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Bleier (Schmitt). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:38. A_37,470 (41,915).
