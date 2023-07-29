BostonSan Francisco
Totals30252Totals333113
Duran lf4120Slater lf4111
Reyes ss0000Flores 1b5031
Turner dh4022Davis 3b4121
Refsnyder pr-dh0000Bailey c4000
Devers 3b4000Matos cf4010
Casas 1b4000Conforto dh4020
Duvall cf3000Luciano ss4120
Verdugo rf3010Schmitt 2b3000
Arroyo 2b3000Yastrzemski rf1000
Wong c3000
Chang ss2000
Yoshida ph-lf0100

Boston0000000022
San Francisco1000010013

DP_Boston 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Boston 2, San Francisco 12. 2B_Turner (25), Duran (30), Flores (16), Luciano (1), Conforto (10). HR_Davis (14). S_Yastrzemski (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Paxton581125
Bleier211100
Llovera110023
Jansen L,2-5011100
San Francisco
Walker22-310003
Manaea42-320005
Ty.Rogers H,232-300000
Doval W,3-3122211

Jansen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Bleier (Schmitt). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:38. A_37,470 (41,915).

