San Francisco3177330
Jacksonville030710

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 20, 1:55.

Second Quarter

SF_Samuel 25 run (Gould kick), 11:24.

SF_Aiyuk 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:25.

Jac_FG Wright 30, 1:53.

SF_FG Gould 48, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 1 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:49.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 45, 5:33.

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 3:04.

A_60,268.

SFJac
First downs2514
Total Net Yards333200
Rushes-yards42-17116-54
Passing162146
Punt Returns1-11-0
Kickoff Returns2-802-51
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-22-016-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-143-12
Punts2-44.04-48.25
Fumbles-Lost1-02-2
Penalties-Yards1-128-56
Time of Possession38:2221:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Samuel 8-79, J.Wilson 19-50, Sermon 10-32, Garoppolo 2-6, Lance 3-4. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 12-29, Lawrence 3-23, Agnew 1-2.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-22-0-176. Jacksonville, Lawrence 16-25-0-158.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 7-85, Kittle 4-34, Sermon 1-23, Samuel 1-15, J.Wilson 1-8, Juszczyk 1-7, Jennings 1-4. Jacksonville, Shenault 5-50, M.Jones 4-52, Agnew 3-18, J.Robinson 2-9, Austin 1-18, Treadwell 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

