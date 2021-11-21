|San Francisco
|3
|17
|7
|3
|—
|30
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 20, 1:55.
Second Quarter
SF_Samuel 25 run (Gould kick), 11:24.
SF_Aiyuk 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:25.
Jac_FG Wright 30, 1:53.
SF_FG Gould 48, :00.
Third Quarter
SF_Kittle 1 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:49.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 45, 5:33.
Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 3:04.
A_60,268.
|SF
|Jac
|First downs
|25
|14
|Total Net Yards
|333
|200
|Rushes-yards
|42-171
|16-54
|Passing
|162
|146
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-80
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|16-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|3-12
|Punts
|2-44.0
|4-48.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|1-12
|8-56
|Time of Possession
|38:22
|21:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Samuel 8-79, J.Wilson 19-50, Sermon 10-32, Garoppolo 2-6, Lance 3-4. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 12-29, Lawrence 3-23, Agnew 1-2.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-22-0-176. Jacksonville, Lawrence 16-25-0-158.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 7-85, Kittle 4-34, Sermon 1-23, Samuel 1-15, J.Wilson 1-8, Juszczyk 1-7, Jennings 1-4. Jacksonville, Shenault 5-50, M.Jones 4-52, Agnew 3-18, J.Robinson 2-9, Austin 1-18, Treadwell 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.