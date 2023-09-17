|San Francisco
|7
|10
|3
|10
|—
|30
|L.A. Rams
|3
|14
|0
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
SF_McCaffrey 14 run (Moody kick), 8:25.
LAR_FG Maher 43, 1:54.
Second Quarter
SF_FG Moody 27, 13:32.
LAR_K.Williams 6 pass from Stafford (Maher kick), 9:49.
LAR_K.Williams 4 run (Maher kick), 1:45.
SF_Purdy 1 run (Moody kick), :00.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Moody 57, 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Samuel 11 run (Moody kick), 11:28.
LAR_FG Maher 48, 7:13.
SF_FG Moody 26, 2:59.
LAR_FG Maher 38, :00.
A_74,742.
|SF
|LAR
|First downs
|21
|28
|Total Net Yards
|365
|386
|Rushes-yards
|28-159
|22-89
|Passing
|206
|297
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-24
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-0
|34-55-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|1-10
|Punts
|4-49.25
|2-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-57
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|26:49
|33:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 20-116, Samuel 5-38, Purdy 3-5. L.A. Rams, K.Williams 14-52, Stafford 4-17, Skowronek 1-11, Atwell 1-5, Nacua 2-4.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 17-25-0-206. L.A. Rams, Stafford 34-55-2-307.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 6-63, Aiyuk 3-43, Kittle 3-30, McCaffrey 3-19, Jennings 2-51. L.A. Rams, Nacua 15-147, Atwell 7-77, K.Williams 6-48, Higbee 3-12, Skowronek 1-10, Jefferson 1-9, Rivers 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.