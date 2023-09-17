San Francisco71031030
L.A. Rams3140623

First Quarter

SF_McCaffrey 14 run (Moody kick), 8:25.

LAR_FG Maher 43, 1:54.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Moody 27, 13:32.

LAR_K.Williams 6 pass from Stafford (Maher kick), 9:49.

LAR_K.Williams 4 run (Maher kick), 1:45.

SF_Purdy 1 run (Moody kick), :00.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Moody 57, 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Samuel 11 run (Moody kick), 11:28.

LAR_FG Maher 48, 7:13.

SF_FG Moody 26, 2:59.

LAR_FG Maher 38, :00.

A_74,742.

SFLAR
First downs2128
Total Net Yards365386
Rushes-yards28-15922-89
Passing206297
Punt Returns1-131-11
Kickoff Returns0-01-20
Interceptions Ret.2-240-0
Comp-Att-Int17-25-034-55-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-01-10
Punts4-49.252-54.0
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-576-55
Time of Possession26:4933:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 20-116, Samuel 5-38, Purdy 3-5. L.A. Rams, K.Williams 14-52, Stafford 4-17, Skowronek 1-11, Atwell 1-5, Nacua 2-4.

PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 17-25-0-206. L.A. Rams, Stafford 34-55-2-307.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 6-63, Aiyuk 3-43, Kittle 3-30, McCaffrey 3-19, Jennings 2-51. L.A. Rams, Nacua 15-147, Atwell 7-77, K.Williams 6-48, Higbee 3-12, Skowronek 1-10, Jefferson 1-9, Rivers 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you