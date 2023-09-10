|San Francisco
First Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 8 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 9:29. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Purdy 11 pass to Kittle on 4th-and-1; McCaffrey 17 run. San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 0.
SF_FG Moody 41, 4:38. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Ward 9 interception return to Pittsburgh 48; Purdy 23 pass to Aiyuk; Purdy 2 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-14. San Francisco 10, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 19 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 13:30. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: McCaffrey 11 run; Purdy 10 pass to Aiyuk; Purdy 22 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 17, Pittsburgh 0.
SF_FG Moody 32, 8:22. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:55. Key Play: Purdy 16 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-7. San Francisco 20, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_Freiermuth 3 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :10. Drive: 12 plays, 95 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Harris 24 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 15 pass to Johnson; Pickett 5 pass to McFarland on 4th-and-3. San Francisco 20, Pittsburgh 7.
Third Quarter
SF_McCaffrey 65 run (Moody kick), 14:02. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:58. Key Play: Purdy 10 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 27, Pittsburgh 7.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Moody 40, 5:30. Drive: 9 plays, 29 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Hufanga 29 interception return to San Francisco 49; Purdy 17 run on 3rd-and-11. San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7.
|SF
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|14
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|4-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|391
|239
|Total Plays
|66
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|188
|41
|Rushes
|34
|10
|Avg per rush
|5.529
|4.1
|NET YARDS PASSING
|203
|198
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-17
|5-34
|Gross-Yds passing
|220
|232
|Completed-Att.
|19-29
|31-46
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.344
|3.882
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-4
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-44.667
|6-42.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|79
|93
|Punt Returns
|3-41
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-91
|Interceptions
|2-38
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|11-85
|6-60
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|37:23
|22:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 22-152, Purdy 3-20, Mitchell 5-10, Samuel 2-8, Darnold 2-(minus 2). Pittsburgh, Harris 6-31, Warren 3-6, Pickett 1-4.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 19-29-0-220. Pittsburgh, Pickett 31-46-2-232.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-129, Samuel 5-55, Kittle 3-19, McCaffrey 3-17. Pittsburgh, Austin 6-37, A.Robinson 5-64, Pickens 5-36, Warren 5-12, Johnson 3-48, Co.Heyward 2-19, McFarland 2-11, Harris 2-2, Freiermuth 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 3-41. Pittsburgh, Austin 1-2.
KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, None. Pittsburgh, McFarland 3-91.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Lenoir 8-2-0, Warner 5-3-0, Hufanga 5-0-0, Thomas 4-1-0, Greenlaw 3-3-0, Jackson 3-0-3, Hargrave 2-1-1, Ward 2-1-0, Oliver 1-3-0, Bosa 1-1-0, Ferrell 1-1-0, Gipson 1-1-0, Hyder 1-0-1, Kinlaw 1-0-0. Pittsburgh, Alexander 8-1-0, Roberts 6-1-0, Watt 5-0-3, Highsmith 4-3-0, M.Fitzpatrick 3-1-0, Kazee 3-1-0, Golden 3-0-0, Holcomb 2-3-0, Neal 2-3-0, Leal 2-1-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Ogunjobi 2-0-0, Benton 1-2-0, Porter 1-0-0, Adams 0-2-0, Peterson 0-2-0, Ni.Herbig 0-1-0, Loudermilk 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, Hufanga 1-29, Ward 1-9. Pittsburgh, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Sean Petty, SJ James Coleman, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
