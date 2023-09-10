|San Francisco
|10
|10
|7
|3
|—
|30
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 8 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 9:29.
SF_FG Moody 41, 4:38.
Second Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 19 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 13:30.
SF_FG Moody 32, 8:22.
Pit_Freiermuth 3 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :10.
Third Quarter
SF_McCaffrey 65 run (Moody kick), 14:02.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Moody 40, 5:30.
|SF
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|14
|Total Net Yards
|391
|239
|Rushes-yards
|34-188
|10-41
|Passing
|203
|198
|Punt Returns
|3-41
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-91
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-38
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-0
|31-46-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|5-34
|Punts
|3-44.667
|6-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-85
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|37:23
|22:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 22-152, Purdy 3-20, Mitchell 5-10, Samuel 2-8, Darnold 2-(minus 2). Pittsburgh, Harris 6-31, Warren 3-6, Pickett 1-4.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 19-29-0-220. Pittsburgh, Pickett 31-46-2-232.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-129, Samuel 5-55, Kittle 3-19, McCaffrey 3-17. Pittsburgh, Austin 6-37, A.Robinson 5-64, Pickens 5-36, Warren 5-12, Johnson 3-48, Co.Heyward 2-19, McFarland 2-11, Harris 2-2, Freiermuth 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.