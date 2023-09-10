San Francisco10107330
Pittsburgh07007

First Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 8 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 9:29.

SF_FG Moody 41, 4:38.

Second Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 19 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 13:30.

SF_FG Moody 32, 8:22.

Pit_Freiermuth 3 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :10.

Third Quarter

SF_McCaffrey 65 run (Moody kick), 14:02.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Moody 40, 5:30.

SFPit
First downs2214
Total Net Yards391239
Rushes-yards34-18810-41
Passing203198
Punt Returns3-411-2
Kickoff Returns0-03-91
Interceptions Ret.2-380-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-031-46-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-175-34
Punts3-44.6676-42.333
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards11-856-60
Time of Possession37:2322:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McCaffrey 22-152, Purdy 3-20, Mitchell 5-10, Samuel 2-8, Darnold 2-(minus 2). Pittsburgh, Harris 6-31, Warren 3-6, Pickett 1-4.

PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 19-29-0-220. Pittsburgh, Pickett 31-46-2-232.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-129, Samuel 5-55, Kittle 3-19, McCaffrey 3-17. Pittsburgh, Austin 6-37, A.Robinson 5-64, Pickens 5-36, Warren 5-12, Johnson 3-48, Co.Heyward 2-19, McFarland 2-11, Harris 2-2, Freiermuth 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

