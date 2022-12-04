Miami730717
San Francisco10761033

First Quarter

Mia_Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50.

SF_FG Gould 47, 10:37.

SF_Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14.

SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 43, 2:52.

SF_FG Gould 36, 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:28.

SF_FG Gould 48, 2:03.

SF_Greenlaw 23 fumble return (Gould kick), 1:53.

A_71,732.

MiaSF
First downs1424
Total Net Yards308351
Rushes-yards8-3334-121
Passing275230
Punt Returns2-212-34
Kickoff Returns2-342-50
Interceptions Ret.1-03-28
Comp-Att-Int18-34-327-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-204-36
Punts4-51.54-44.5
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards8-684-45
Time of Possession19:2640:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 7-30, J.Wilson 1-3. San Francisco, McCaffrey 17-66, Mason 8-51, Samuel 4-5, Juszczyk 1-0, Purdy 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 18-33-2-295, Thompson 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Purdy 25-37-1-210, Garoppolo 2-4-0-56.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-146, Ingold 3-15, Cracraft 2-29, Smythe 2-21, Sherfield 1-75, Waddle 1-9. San Francisco, McCaffrey 8-80, Samuel 6-58, Aiyuk 5-46, Juszczyk 3-12, Jennings 2-34, Kittle 2-22, Kroft 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

