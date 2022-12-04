|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|San Francisco
|10
|7
|6
|10
|—
|33
First Quarter
Mia_Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50.
SF_FG Gould 47, 10:37.
SF_Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14.
SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 43, 2:52.
SF_FG Gould 36, 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:28.
SF_FG Gould 48, 2:03.
SF_Greenlaw 23 fumble return (Gould kick), 1:53.
A_71,732.
|Mia
|SF
|First downs
|14
|24
|Total Net Yards
|308
|351
|Rushes-yards
|8-33
|34-121
|Passing
|275
|230
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|2-34
|Kickoff Returns
|2-34
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-28
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-3
|27-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|4-36
|Punts
|4-51.5
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-68
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|19:26
|40:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 7-30, J.Wilson 1-3. San Francisco, McCaffrey 17-66, Mason 8-51, Samuel 4-5, Juszczyk 1-0, Purdy 4-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 18-33-2-295, Thompson 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Purdy 25-37-1-210, Garoppolo 2-4-0-56.
RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-146, Ingold 3-15, Cracraft 2-29, Smythe 2-21, Sherfield 1-75, Waddle 1-9. San Francisco, McCaffrey 8-80, Samuel 6-58, Aiyuk 5-46, Juszczyk 3-12, Jennings 2-34, Kittle 2-22, Kroft 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
