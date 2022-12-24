|Washington
Second Quarter
SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26.
Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22.
Third Quarter
SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38.
SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.
Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56.
SF_FG Gould 23, 12:02.
SF_FG Gould 35, 9:16.
Was_C.Samuel 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 5:25.
SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), 2:13.
A_71,642.
|Was
|SF
|First downs
|21
|14
|Total Net Yards
|349
|371
|Rushes-yards
|33-79
|26-153
|Passing
|270
|218
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|6-93
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-1
|15-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|3-16
|Punts
|4-48.0
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-51
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|33:35
|26:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 22-58, Williams 3-13, Gibson 5-10, Samuel 1-2, Heinicke 2-(minus 4). San Francisco, McCloud 1-71, McCaffrey 15-46, Davis-Price 9-30, Purdy 1-6.
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 13-18-1-166, Wentz 12-16-0-123. San Francisco, Purdy 15-22-1-234.
RECEIVING_Washington, Dotson 6-76, Thomas 6-35, Samuel 5-52, McLaurin 4-77, Williams 2-28, Gibson 2-21. San Francisco, Kittle 6-120, Aiyuk 5-81, Jennings 2-21, McCaffrey 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
