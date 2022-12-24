Washington077620
San Francisco07141637

Second Quarter

SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26.

Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38.

SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.

Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56.

SF_FG Gould 23, 12:02.

SF_FG Gould 35, 9:16.

Was_C.Samuel 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 5:25.

SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), 2:13.

A_71,642.

WasSF
First downs2114
Total Net Yards349371
Rushes-yards33-7926-153
Passing270218
Punt Returns1-42-12
Kickoff Returns6-931-23
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int25-34-115-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-193-16
Punts4-48.02-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-514-25
Time of Possession33:3526:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 22-58, Williams 3-13, Gibson 5-10, Samuel 1-2, Heinicke 2-(minus 4). San Francisco, McCloud 1-71, McCaffrey 15-46, Davis-Price 9-30, Purdy 1-6.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 13-18-1-166, Wentz 12-16-0-123. San Francisco, Purdy 15-22-1-234.

RECEIVING_Washington, Dotson 6-76, Thomas 6-35, Samuel 5-52, McLaurin 4-77, Williams 2-28, Gibson 2-21. San Francisco, Kittle 6-120, Aiyuk 5-81, Jennings 2-21, McCaffrey 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

