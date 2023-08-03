|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|b-C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|1
|5
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Conforto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|a-Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Pollock lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.059
|c-Schmitt ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|022
|00x_4
|10
|1
a-lined out for Conforto in the 5th. b-singled for Herrera in the 8th. c-struck out for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Marte (8), Bailey (6). LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (24), Flores (17), Wade Jr. (14), Davis (15). 3B_Crawford (1). RBIs_Carroll (59), Peterson (1), Crawford (30), Díaz (1), Davis 2 (54).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Francisco 4 (Bailey 2, Slater, Matos). RISP_Arizona 1 for 2; San Francisco 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Carroll, Pederson. GIDP_Perdomo, Matos.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Rivera); San Francisco 1 (Díaz, Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cecconi
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|59
|3.86
|Gilbert, L, 0-2
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|McGough
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.19
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 9-9
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|105
|3.45
|Ty.Rogers, H, 24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.43
|Doval, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_McGough 2-0. HBP_Cecconi (Wade Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:13. A_28,956 (41,915).
