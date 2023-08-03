ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3025215
Perdomo ss411000.274
Marte 2b400002.291
Carroll lf400100.275
Gurriel Jr. dh412000.252
Peterson 3b301101.333
McCarthy rf300000.245
Rivera 1b300002.288
Thomas cf300000.236
Herrera c100010.217
b-C.Walker ph101000.263
C.Kelly c000000.167

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34410415
Wade Jr. 1b401001.267
Conforto rf100010.242
a-Slater ph-rf200000.281
Flores dh413001.305
Pederson lf411000.240
Pollock lf000000.000
Bailey c401000.256
Davis 3b412200.260
Crawford ss411102.215
Díaz 2b301100.059
c-Schmitt ph-2b100001.207
Matos cf300000.254

Arizona200000000_251
San Francisco00002200x_4101

a-lined out for Conforto in the 5th. b-singled for Herrera in the 8th. c-struck out for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Marte (8), Bailey (6). LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (24), Flores (17), Wade Jr. (14), Davis (15). 3B_Crawford (1). RBIs_Carroll (59), Peterson (1), Crawford (30), Díaz (1), Davis 2 (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Francisco 4 (Bailey 2, Slater, Matos). RISP_Arizona 1 for 2; San Francisco 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Carroll, Pederson. GIDP_Perdomo, Matos.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Rivera); San Francisco 1 (Díaz, Crawford, Wade Jr.).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cecconi42-342212593.86
Gilbert, L, 0-2152201204.50
McGough11-310000224.19
Mantiply100002145.40
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 9-97422151053.45
Ty.Rogers, H, 24110000122.43
Doval, S, 32-3510000082.52

Inherited runners-scored_McGough 2-0. HBP_Cecconi (Wade Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:13. A_28,956 (41,915).

