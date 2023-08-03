ArizonaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30252Totals344104
Perdomo ss4110Wade Jr. 1b4010
Marte 2b4000Conforto rf1000
Carroll lf4001Slater ph-rf2000
Gurriel Jr. dh4120Flores dh4130
Peterson 3b3011Pederson lf4110
McCarthy rf3000Pollock lf0000
Rivera 1b3000Bailey c4010
Thomas cf3000Davis 3b4122
Herrera c1000Crawford ss4111
C.Walker ph1010Díaz 2b3011
C.Kelly c0000Schmitt ph-2b1000
Matos cf3000

Arizona2000000002
San Francisco00002200x4

E_Marte (8), Bailey (6). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (24), Flores (17), Wade Jr. (14), Davis (15). 3B_Crawford (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Cecconi42-342212
Gilbert L,0-2152201
McGough11-310000
Mantiply100002
San Francisco
Webb W,9-9742215
Ty.Rogers H,24110000
Doval S,32-35100000

Gilbert pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cecconi (Wade Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:13. A_28,956 (41,915).

