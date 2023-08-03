|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|022
|00x
|—
|4
E_Marte (8), Bailey (6). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (24), Flores (17), Wade Jr. (14), Davis (15). 3B_Crawford (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Cecconi
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Gilbert L,0-2
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|McGough
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Webb W,9-9
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Ty.Rogers H,24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gilbert pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Cecconi (Wade Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:13. A_28,956 (41,915).
