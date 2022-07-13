|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mercedes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|González ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Belt dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Alcántara ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Varsho cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Ystrzemski rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|211
|—
|4
DP_Arizona 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_K.Marte (7), Belt (7), Flores (13). SF_Villar (1).
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Gallen (Villar). WP_Gallen, Doval.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:05. A_27,055 (41,915).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.