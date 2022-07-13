ArizonaSan Francisco
Totals33383Totals30494
Luplow rf3000Wade Jr. 1b3000
Thomas cf1010Ruf ph-1b1010
Rojas 3b4000Pederson lf2000
K.Marte dh4121Mercedes ph-lf1000
Walker 1b3000Slater cf3000
McCarthy lf4120González ph-rf1000
Kennedy 2b2110Belt dh4221
Alcántara ph-2b1000Estrada 2b4120
Varsho cf-rf3012Ystrzemski rf-cf3020
Perdomo ss4010Villar 3b1001
Herrera c3000Crawford ss4011
Peralta ph1000Wynns c2000
C.Kelly c0000Flores ph1111
Bart c0000

Arizona0210000003
San Francisco0000002114

DP_Arizona 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_K.Marte (7), Belt (7), Flores (13). SF_Villar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen62-342225
Mantiply BS,2-51-321101
Middleton100001
Melancon L,3-81-331111
San Francisco
Brebbia110010
Long12-353321
Rogers21-300021
García210001
Llovera100001
Doval W,3-4110002

HBP_Gallen (Villar). WP_Gallen, Doval.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:05. A_27,055 (41,915).

