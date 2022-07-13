ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3338356
Luplow rf300011.180
Thomas cf101000.254
Rojas 3b400010.276
K.Marte dh412100.269
Walker 1b300010.205
McCarthy lf412000.241
Kennedy 2b211011.222
a-Alcántara ph-2b100001.198
Varsho cf-rf301211.236
Perdomo ss401001.203
Herrera c300000.198
f-Peralta ph100001.236
C.Kelly c000000.179

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3049438
Wade Jr. 1b300002.180
c-Ruf ph-1b101000.226
Pederson lf200010.253
d-Mercedes ph-lf100001.286
Slater cf300002.281
e-González ph-rf100000.293
Belt dh422101.239
Estrada 2b412001.262
Yastrzemski rf-cf302010.235
Villar 3b100110.258
Crawford ss401101.218
Wynns c200000.226
b-Flores ph111100.254
Bart c000000.168

Arizona021000000_380
San Francisco000000211_490

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Slater in the 8th. f-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_K.Marte (7), off Long; Belt (7), off Gallen; Flores (13), off Mantiply. RBIs_Varsho 2 (45), K.Marte (28), Belt (16), Villar (5), Flores (50), Crawford (33). CS_K.Marte (1). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Luplow, Perdomo 2, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Crawford 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Rojas, Villar, González, Crawford.

DP_Arizona 3 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen62-342225973.56
Mantiply, BS, 2-51-321101122.31
Middleton10000161.93
Melancon, L, 3-81-331111165.28
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia110010192.33
Long12-353321513.09
Rogers21-300021294.25
García210001301.97
Llovera100001124.91
Doval, W, 3-4110002173.19

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Rogers 3-0. HBP_Gallen (Villar). WP_Gallen, Doval.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:05. A_27,055 (41,915).

