|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|6
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|K.Marte dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|McCarthy lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kennedy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|a-Alcántara ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Varsho cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|f-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|c-Ruf ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|d-Mercedes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|e-González ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Belt dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|b-Flores ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Arizona
|021
|000
|000_3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|211_4
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Slater in the 8th. f-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B_Varsho (1). HR_K.Marte (7), off Long; Belt (7), off Gallen; Flores (13), off Mantiply. RBIs_Varsho 2 (45), K.Marte (28), Belt (16), Villar (5), Flores (50), Crawford (33). CS_K.Marte (1). SF_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Luplow, Perdomo 2, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Crawford 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Rojas, Villar, González, Crawford.
DP_Arizona 3 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|97
|3.56
|Mantiply, BS, 2-5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.31
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|Melancon, L, 3-8
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.28
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.33
|Long
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|51
|3.09
|Rogers
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|4.25
|García
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.97
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
|Doval, W, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Rogers 3-0. HBP_Gallen (Villar). WP_Gallen, Doval.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:05. A_27,055 (41,915).
