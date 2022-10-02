ArizonaSan Francisco
Totals403133Totals32464
Varsho cf5120Ystrzemski cf-rf4100
C.Kelly c4110Flores 1b-2b3210
McCarthy rf5132Davis dh4010
Walker 1b5020Pederson lf3010
Rojas 2b5031Villar ph-1b2022
P.Smith dh5010Longoria 3b3001
Carroll lf3010Crawford ss2000
Alcántara 3b4000Estrada 2b-lf4000
Perdomo ss4000Wade Jr. rf2000
Slater ph-cf2111
Bart c2000
Vosler ph1000
Wynns c0000

Arizona00001001013
San Francisco10000010024

E_Bart (8). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR_Slater (6). SB_Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF_Longoria (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Davies521153
C.Smith211113
Ginkel110002
Melancon100001
Widener L,0-1 BS,0-1022110
San Francisco
Alexander120000
Szapucki210020
Young BS,0-212-341100
Rogers11-320000
Miller100001
Brebbia BS,0-4121100
Doval100000
Cotton W,2-0121001

Widener pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:36. A_34,824 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

