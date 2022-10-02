|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|3
|13
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Varsho cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 1b-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Villar ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|P.Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|—
|4
E_Bart (8). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR_Slater (6). SB_Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF_Longoria (3).
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Widener pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:36. A_34,824 (41,915).
