|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|3
|13
|3
|2
|2
|Varsho cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|P.Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|7
|9
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Flores 1b-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|b-Villar ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.231
|Estrada 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|c-Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010
|1_3
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|2_4
|6
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th.
E_Bart (8). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR_Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB_Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF_Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Carroll, Walker, Perdomo, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Davis). RISP_Arizona 3 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_McCarthy. GIDP_Alcántara, Walker.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|91
|4.09
|C.Smith
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|42
|4.21
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.49
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.66
|Widener, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4.11
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.04
|Szapucki
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|36
|1.98
|Young, BS, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|2.55
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.62
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Brebbia, BS, 0-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.14
|Doval
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.53
|Cotton, W, 2-0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:36. A_34,824 (41,915).
