ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40313322
Varsho cf512001.239
C.Kelly c411010.217
McCarthy rf513200.295
Walker 1b502000.240
Rojas 2b503101.268
P.Smith dh501000.214
Carroll lf301010.260
Alcántara 3b400000.242
Perdomo ss400000.196

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3246479
Yastrzemski cf-rf410012.213
Flores 1b-2b321021.232
Davis dh401011.286
Pederson lf301000.276
b-Villar ph-1b202200.218
Longoria 3b300102.244
Crawford ss200022.231
Estrada 2b-lf400000.261
Wade Jr. rf200000.192
a-Slater ph-cf211100.265
Bart c200011.215
c-Vosler ph100000.265
Wynns c000000.264

Arizona0000100101_3130
San Francisco1000001002_461

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th.

E_Bart (8). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B_C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR_Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs_McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB_Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF_Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Carroll, Walker, Perdomo, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Davis). RISP_Arizona 3 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_McCarthy. GIDP_Alcántara, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies521153914.09
C.Smith211113424.21
Ginkel110002163.49
Melancon100001114.66
Widener, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1022110124.11
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander120000151.04
Szapucki210020361.98
Young, BS, 0-212-341100322.55
Rogers11-320000133.62
Miller10000190.00
Brebbia, BS, 0-4121100173.14
Doval100000122.53
Cotton, W, 2-0121001142.45

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:36. A_34,824 (41,915).

