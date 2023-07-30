|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Refsnyder lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Turner 1b-2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Duvall cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Chang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Yoshida dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Reyes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|b-Casas ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|e-Duran ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|3
|6
|Slater lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Luciano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|d-Wade Jr. ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Davis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Conforto rf-lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|c-Bailey ph-c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Schmitt 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|B.Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Boston
|000
|000
|120
|00_3
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|010
|010
|010
|01_4
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Slater in the 3rd. b-popped out for Reyes in the 5th. c-flied out for Sabol in the 6th. d-grounded out for Luciano in the 7th. e-doubled for Alfaro in the 8th.
E_Devers (13). LOB_Boston 9, San Francisco 14. 2B_Devers (23), Duran (31), Yastrzemski (17), Matos (6). HR_Duvall (9), off Stripling; Turner (17), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs_Duvall (29), Turner 2 (70), Schmitt (25), Flores (34), Bailey (31), Pederson (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chang, Yoshida, Verdugo); San Francisco 5 (Bailey 2, Davis 2, Schmitt). RISP_Boston 1 for 11; San Francisco 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Refsnyder, Flores, Pederson, Bailey. LIDP_B.Crawford. GIDP_Turner, Wade Jr..
DP_Boston 2 (Duvall, Arroyo, Duvall; Casas, Arroyo); San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Schmitt, Flores; Matos, Schmitt, Matos).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|2.50
|Schreiber
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.18
|Murphy
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|54
|1.59
|Winckowski
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.95
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.73
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|1.62
|Llovera, L, 1-0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.69
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.23
|Stripling
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|63
|5.52
|Ta.Rogers, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.72
|Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|2.52
|Doval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.62
|Beck, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|2.94
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 3-1, Winckowski 1-0. IBB_off Beck (Devers), off Martin (Wade Jr.), off Martin (Conforto). HBP_Bernardino 2 (Conforto,Matos), Stripling (Alfaro), Llovera (Schmitt).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:13. A_37,026 (41,915).
