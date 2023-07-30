BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3938339
Refsnyder lf501001.272
Turner 1b-2b511200.287
Devers 3b401011.261
Duvall cf311110.261
Chang ss100001.161
Yoshida dh500003.308
Arroyo 2b-ss301001.245
Wong c200002.250
Verdugo rf401010.272
Reyes ss100000.299
b-Casas ph-1b301000.253
Alfaro c100000.118
e-Duran ph-cf211000.315

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40411436
Slater lf100001.288
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf101000.233
Pederson lf401100.245
Flores 1b502101.300
Luciano dh200011.273
d-Wade Jr. ph-dh100010.268
Davis 3b500001.258
Conforto rf-lf-rf321010.241
Matos cf402000.264
Sabol c201001.252
c-Bailey ph-c310100.254
Schmitt 2b411101.208
B.Crawford ss502000.212

Boston00000012000_381
San Francisco01001001001_4110

No outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Slater in the 3rd. b-popped out for Reyes in the 5th. c-flied out for Sabol in the 6th. d-grounded out for Luciano in the 7th. e-doubled for Alfaro in the 8th.

E_Devers (13). LOB_Boston 9, San Francisco 14. 2B_Devers (23), Duran (31), Yastrzemski (17), Matos (6). HR_Duvall (9), off Stripling; Turner (17), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs_Duvall (29), Turner 2 (70), Schmitt (25), Flores (34), Bailey (31), Pederson (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chang, Yoshida, Verdugo); San Francisco 5 (Bailey 2, Davis 2, Schmitt). RISP_Boston 1 for 11; San Francisco 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Refsnyder, Flores, Pederson, Bailey. LIDP_B.Crawford. GIDP_Turner, Wade Jr..

DP_Boston 2 (Duvall, Arroyo, Duvall; Casas, Arroyo); San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Schmitt, Flores; Matos, Schmitt, Matos).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bernardino111112272.50
Schreiber210002222.18
Murphy31-341001541.59
Winckowski12-331101192.95
Bleier100000154.73
Martin10002091.62
Llovera, L, 1-0021000121.69
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander12-300001163.23
Stripling41-341103635.52
Ta.Rogers, H, 6110010152.72
Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-7122211252.52
Doval110001202.62
Beck, W, 2-0200013182.94

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 3-1, Winckowski 1-0. IBB_off Beck (Devers), off Martin (Wade Jr.), off Martin (Conforto). HBP_Bernardino 2 (Conforto,Matos), Stripling (Alfaro), Llovera (Schmitt).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_37,026 (41,915).

