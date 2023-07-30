BostonSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals39383Totals404114
Refsnyder lf5010Slater lf1000
Turner 1b-2b5112Ystrzemski ph-rf1010
Devers 3b4010Pederson lf4011
Duvall cf3111Flores 1b5021
Chang ss1000Luciano dh2000
Yoshida dh5000Wade Jr. ph-dh1000
Arroyo 2b-ss3010Davis 3b5000
Wong c2000Conforto rf-lf3210
Verdugo rf4010Matos cf4020
Reyes ss1000Sabol c2010
Casas ph-1b3010Bailey ph-c3101
Alfaro c1000Schmitt 2b4111
Duran ph-cf2110B.Crawford ss5020

Boston000000120003
San Francisco010010010014

E_Devers (13). DP_Boston 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Boston 9, San Francisco 14. 2B_Devers (23), Duran (31), Yastrzemski (17), Matos (6). HR_Duvall (9), Turner (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Bernardino111112
Schreiber210002
Murphy31-341001
Winckowski12-331101
Bleier100000
Martin100020
Llovera L,1-0021000
San Francisco
Alexander12-300001
Stripling41-341103
Ta.Rogers H,6110010
Ty.Rogers BS,2-7122211
Doval110001
Beck W,2-0200013

Bernardino pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd, Llovera pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Bernardino 2 (Conforto,Matos), Stripling (Alfaro), Llovera (Schmitt).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_37,026 (41,915).

