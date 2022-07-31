|Chicago
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|González lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wisdom dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercedes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 4, San Francisco 11. 2B_La Stella (12), Wynns (3). SB_González (9).
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Sampson (Machado), Hughes (Slater), Uelmen 2 (Wynns,González).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:58. A_33,622 (41,915).
