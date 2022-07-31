ChicagoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31040Totals32494
Morel 2b4000La Stella 2b5020
Contreras c4000González lf4010
Happ lf4010Slater cf4010
Suzuki rf4010Belt 1b2000
Hoerner ss3000Wade Jr. dh1100
Wisdom dh3010Mercedes ph-dh2000
Velazquez cf3000Yastrzemski rf4110
Bote 3b2000Machado ss3110
McKinstry ph-3b1000Vosler 3b4122
Higgins 1b3010Wynns c3012

Chicago0000000000
San Francisco00040000x4

DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 4, San Francisco 11. 2B_La Stella (12), Wynns (3). SB_González (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Sampson L,0-2454416
Hughes100011
Wick110001
Brault1-320010
Uelmen12-310003
San Francisco
Rodón W,9-67200010
Brebbia120001
Doval100002

HBP_Sampson (Machado), Hughes (Slater), Uelmen 2 (Wynns,González).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:58. A_33,622 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

