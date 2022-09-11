San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3448429
Brinson cf210021.192
Flores 2b411201.235
Davis dh411001.235
Longoria 3b402002.249
Villar 1b400002.219
T.Estrada ss412200.259
Bart c400001.228
Dean lf402000.375
González rf400001.247

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36212215
McKinstry 2b514000.205
Ortega cf302100.234
a-Wisdom ph-cf200000.215
Suzuki rf411100.260
Happ lf400001.272
Reyes dh401002.278
Hoerner ss202000.291
Morel ss101010.246
Rivas 1b300000.242
b-Velázquez ph100000.203
Higgins 1b000000.222
Gomes c300000.233
Bote 3b401002.239

San Francisco000100120_481
Chicago000010010_2120

a-pinch hit for Ortega in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Rivas in the 8th.

E_González (5). LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Davis (3), Hoerner (21), McKinstry (3). 3B_McKinstry (2). HR_T.Estrada (13), off Wesneski; Flores (18), off Wesneski; Suzuki (13), off Alexander. RBIs_T.Estrada 2 (55), Flores 2 (65), Ortega (33), Suzuki (45). SB_T.Estrada (18), Ortega (12), Brinson (1). CS_T.Estrada (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Bart); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Rivas, Suzuki 3, Velázquez). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.

GIDP_Ortega, Bote.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Longoria, Villar; T.Estrada, Flores, Villar).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia110000172.88
Rogers230001334.20
Marte, BS, 0-1231102366.28
Littell, W, 3-312-320002284.74
Alexander, H, 2121110172.45
Doval, S, 22-2511-310000222.58
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley541115752.89
Wesneski, L, 1-132-343313883.12
Wick1-30000134.42

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Doval 2-0, Wick 1-0. HBP_Doval (Gomes). WP_Marte.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:21. A_30,004 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

