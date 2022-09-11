|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|Brinson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.192
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Villar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|T.Estrada ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|12
|2
|1
|5
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Wisdom ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Morel ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Velázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Higgins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|120_4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|010_2
|12
|0
a-pinch hit for Ortega in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Rivas in the 8th.
E_González (5). LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Davis (3), Hoerner (21), McKinstry (3). 3B_McKinstry (2). HR_T.Estrada (13), off Wesneski; Flores (18), off Wesneski; Suzuki (13), off Alexander. RBIs_T.Estrada 2 (55), Flores 2 (65), Ortega (33), Suzuki (45). SB_T.Estrada (18), Ortega (12), Brinson (1). CS_T.Estrada (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Bart); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Rivas, Suzuki 3, Velázquez). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.
GIDP_Ortega, Bote.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Longoria, Villar; T.Estrada, Flores, Villar).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.88
|Rogers
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|4.20
|Marte, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|6.28
|Littell, W, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.74
|Alexander, H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.45
|Doval, S, 22-25
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.58
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|75
|2.89
|Wesneski, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|3.12
|Wick
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Doval 2-0, Wick 1-0. HBP_Doval (Gomes). WP_Marte.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:21. A_30,004 (41,649).
