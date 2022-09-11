San FranciscoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals362122
Brinson cf2100McKinstry 2b5140
Flores 2b4112Ortega cf3021
Davis dh4110Wisdom ph-cf2000
Longoria 3b4020Suzuki rf4111
Villar 1b4000Happ lf4000
T.Estrada ss4122Reyes dh4010
Bart c4000Hoerner ss2020
Dean lf4020Morel ss1010
González rf4000Rivas 1b3000
Velázquez ph1000
Higgins 1b0000
Gomes c3000
Bote 3b4010

San Francisco0001001204
Chicago0000100102

E_González (5). DP_San Francisco 2, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Davis (3), Hoerner (21), McKinstry (3). 3B_McKinstry (2). HR_T.Estrada (13), Flores (18), Suzuki (13). SB_T.Estrada (18), Ortega (12), Brinson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Brebbia110000
Rogers230001
Marte BS,0-1231102
Littell W,3-312-320002
Alexander H,2121110
Doval S,22-2511-310000
Chicago
Miley541115
Wesneski L,1-132-343313
Wick1-300001

Alexander pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Doval (Gomes). WP_Marte.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:21. A_30,004 (41,649).

