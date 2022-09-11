|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|2
|12
|2
|Brinson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdom ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Villar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrada ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Morel ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|120
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
E_González (5). DP_San Francisco 2, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Davis (3), Hoerner (21), McKinstry (3). 3B_McKinstry (2). HR_T.Estrada (13), Flores (18), Suzuki (13). SB_T.Estrada (18), Ortega (12), Brinson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte BS,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Littell W,3-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander H,2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Doval S,22-25
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Miley
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Wesneski L,1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Wick
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alexander pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Doval (Gomes). WP_Marte.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:21. A_30,004 (41,649).
