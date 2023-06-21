|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Conforto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Matos cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|111
|—
|4
E_Crawford (8). DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 10, San Francisco 7. 2B_Soto (18), Villar (6), Estrada (17). HR_Tatis Jr. (15), Pederson (8). S_Nola (4).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:40. A_32,060 (41,915).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.