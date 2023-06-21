San DiegoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals373103Totals32483
Tatis Jr. rf5231Pederson dh4112
Soto lf4021Estrada 2b4110
Machado 3b5011Davis 3b4010
Bogaerts ss5010Conforto lf2000
Cronenworth 1b3000Slater ph-lf1000
Odor dh4000Yastrzemski rf3010
Kim 2b4010Matos cf3210
Grisham cf4120Bailey c4010
Nola c2000Crawford ss3011
Carpenter ph1000Schmitt ph0000
Sánchez c0000Villar 1b4010

San Diego0020100003
San Francisco0001001114

E_Crawford (8). DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 10, San Francisco 7. 2B_Soto (18), Villar (6), Estrada (17). HR_Tatis Jr. (15), Pederson (8). S_Nola (4).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Lugo531115
Wilson H,16100000
Hill H,92-331110
Martinez L,3-3 BS,1-412-322210
Hader1-300021
San Francisco
DeSclafani583316
Beck310012
Ty.Rogers W,2-4110001

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:40. A_32,060 (41,915).

