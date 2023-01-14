Seattle0170623
San Francisco10671841

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 34, 10:13.

SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 5:11.

Second Quarter

Sea_Walker 7 run (Myers kick), 13:14.

SF_FG Gould 33, 7:41.

Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:01.

SF_FG Gould 46, :13.

Sea_FG Myers 56, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Purdy 1 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Mitchell 7 pass from Purdy (Kittle pass from Purdy), 14:02.

SF_Samuel 74 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:51.

SF_FG Gould 31, 4:56.

Sea_Metcalf 3 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 1:48.

A_71,299.

SeaSF
First downs2224
Total Net Yards332505
Rushes-yards25-10433-181
Passing228324
Punt Returns1-01-16
Kickoff Returns7-1640-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-6
Comp-Att-Int25-35-118-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-251-8
Punts4-48.51-57.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-303-28
Time of Possession27:1432:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 15-63, G.Smith 4-28, Dallas 6-13. San Francisco, McCaffrey 15-119, Samuel 3-32, Purdy 4-16, Mason 2-12, Mitchell 9-2.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-35-1-253. San Francisco, Purdy 18-30-0-332.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 10-136, Lockett 6-39, C.Johnson 3-39, Parkinson 3-14, Fant 1-11, Young 1-11, Walker 1-3. San Francisco, Samuel 6-133, Aiyuk 3-73, Jennings 2-41, Kittle 2-37, Mitchell 2-25, McCaffrey 2-17, Juszczyk 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you