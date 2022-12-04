Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo30820767.224377.91165.241.357t103.0
Purdy462963.02766.024.324.32276.0
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
McCaffrey11100.03434.01100.000.034t158.3
TEAM38625265.328067.62194.971.857t97.1
OPPONENTS39925664.225006.87112.8123.075t80.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Wilson Jr.924685.1412
McCaffrey753074.1302
Mitchell402245.6190
Samuel372075.6512
Mason18975.4190
Lance16674.2130
Davis-Price16372.3200
Garoppolo23331.462
Coleman12262.2141
Juszczyk5142.891
Aiyuk177.070
Purdy920.250
TEAM34414894.35110
OPPONENTS2719073.325t9

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Aiyuk5669812.534t6
Samuel5056911.457t2
Kittle3847212.439t4
McCaffrey332828.5332
Jennings2630311.7441
Juszczyk1616710.4351
McCloud1117415.8331
Wilson Jr.10919.1160
Coleman34414.7301
Dwelley310535.0561
Kroft3299.7140
Mitchell372.350
TEAM252294111.757t19
OPPONENTS256274210.775t11

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga46115.252t1
J.Ward200.000
Moseley14141.041t1
Warner12020.0200
Gipson11414.0140
C.Ward199.090
Lenoir188.080
Womack100.000
TEAM1215312.852t2
OPPONENTS77510.7270

SACKSNO.
Bosa14.5
Omenihu4.0
Ebukam3.5
Jackson3.0
Givens2.0
Warner2.0
Flannigan-Fowles1.0
Hufanga1.0
Hyder1.0
Lenoir1.0
Ridgeway1.0
Willis1.0
Burks0.5
Gipson0.5
TEAM36.0
OPPONENTS23.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky43189844.138.823740
TEAM43189844.138.823740
OPPONENTS56265647.441.620670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud24026210.9350
TEAM24026210.9350
OPPONENTS1201119.2290

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud1837420.8390
TEAM1837420.8390
OPPONENTS3269821.8480

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk100
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Ebukam001
Garoppolo300
Greenlaw002
Hyder001
Jennings100
Kittle100
Lance110
Mack010
McCaffrey100
McCloud220
Samuel210
Wilson Jr.210
Womack001
TEAM1576
OPPONENTS1477

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM5310346800282
OPPONENTS484949440190

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould00002930202351089
Aiyuk606000000036
Kittle404000000024
McCaffrey422000000024
Samuel422000000024
Coleman211000000012
Garoppolo220000000012
Juszczyk211000000012
Wilson Jr.220000000012
Dwelley10100000006
Greenlaw10010000006
Hufanga10000000006
Jennings10100000006
McCloud10100000006
Moseley10000000006
Wishnowsky00001200001
TEAM321019130322023510252
OPPONENTS23911118201216552178

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/08/94/46/82/2
TEAM0/08/94/46/82/2
OPPONENTS0/03/33/45/71/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you