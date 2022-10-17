Statistics after 6 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo1489463.511537.7974.732.057t94.8
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
TEAM17910960.912977.5273.942.257t87.9
OPPONENTS18512265.910106.2742.252.751t79.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Wilson814004.9412
Samuel231365.9511
Lance16674.2130
Mitchell6416.8160
Davis-Price14332.4200
Coleman12262.2141
Garoppolo10181.861
Juszczyk3103.391
Aiyuk177.070
Mason177.070
Purdy1-1-1.0-10
TEAM1687444.4516
OPPONENTS1595253.3204

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel2734512.857t2
Aiyuk2532012.8313
Kittle191829.6200
Jennings1215613.0440
Juszczyk811914.9350
Wilson8708.8160
McCloud45313.3200
Coleman34414.7301
Dwelley24924.538t1
Kroft199.090
TEAM109134712.457t7
OPPONENTS12211609.551t4

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga25326.552t1
Moseley14141.041t1
Gipson11414.0140
C.Ward199.090
TEAM511723.452t2
OPPONENTS46817.0270

SACKSNO.
Bosa6.0
Ebukam3.5
Jackson3.0
Omenihu3.0
Flannigan-Fowles1.0
Givens1.0
Hufanga1.0
Hyder1.0
Lenoir1.0
Ridgeway1.0
Burks0.5
Gipson0.5
Warner0.5
TEAM23.0
OPPONENTS9.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky23104645.540.512740
TEAM23104645.540.512740
OPPONENTS33160048.542.813670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud15016310.9350
TEAM15016310.9350
OPPONENTS505711.4290

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud916518.3280
TEAM916518.3280
OPPONENTS1739423.2480

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Garoppolo200
Hyder001
Kittle100
Lance110
Mack010
McCloud210
Samuel210
Wilson210
TEAM1162
OPPONENTS755

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM275210330122
OPPONENTS17163521089

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould000013136951031
Aiyuk303000000018
Samuel312000000018
Coleman211000000012
Wilson220000000012
Dwelley10100000006
Garoppolo11000000006
Hufanga10000000006
Juszczyk11000000006
Moseley10000000006
Wishnowsky00001200001
TEAM15670141569510108
OPPONENTS11441687955189

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/03/41/11/31/1
TEAM0/03/41/11/31/1
OPPONENTS0/02/23/31/21/2

