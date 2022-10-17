Statistics after 6 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|148
|94
|63.5
|1153
|7.79
|7
|4.7
|3
|2.0
|57t
|94.8
|Lance
|31
|15
|48.4
|194
|6.26
|0
|0.0
|1
|3.2
|44
|55.0
|TEAM
|179
|109
|60.9
|1297
|7.52
|7
|3.9
|4
|2.2
|57t
|87.9
|OPPONENTS
|185
|122
|65.9
|1010
|6.27
|4
|2.2
|5
|2.7
|51t
|79.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Wilson
|81
|400
|4.9
|41
|2
|Samuel
|23
|136
|5.9
|51
|1
|Lance
|16
|67
|4.2
|13
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|41
|6.8
|16
|0
|Davis-Price
|14
|33
|2.4
|20
|0
|Coleman
|12
|26
|2.2
|14
|1
|Garoppolo
|10
|18
|1.8
|6
|1
|Juszczyk
|3
|10
|3.3
|9
|1
|Aiyuk
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Mason
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Purdy
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|168
|744
|4.4
|51
|6
|OPPONENTS
|159
|525
|3.3
|20
|4
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|27
|345
|12.8
|57t
|2
|Aiyuk
|25
|320
|12.8
|31
|3
|Kittle
|19
|182
|9.6
|20
|0
|Jennings
|12
|156
|13.0
|44
|0
|Juszczyk
|8
|119
|14.9
|35
|0
|Wilson
|8
|70
|8.8
|16
|0
|McCloud
|4
|53
|13.3
|20
|0
|Coleman
|3
|44
|14.7
|30
|1
|Dwelley
|2
|49
|24.5
|38t
|1
|Kroft
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|109
|1347
|12.4
|57t
|7
|OPPONENTS
|122
|1160
|9.5
|51t
|4
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hufanga
|2
|53
|26.5
|52t
|1
|Moseley
|1
|41
|41.0
|41t
|1
|Gipson
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|C.Ward
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|5
|117
|23.4
|52t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|4
|68
|17.0
|27
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bosa
|6.0
|Ebukam
|3.5
|Jackson
|3.0
|Omenihu
|3.0
|Flannigan-Fowles
|1.0
|Givens
|1.0
|Hufanga
|1.0
|Hyder
|1.0
|Lenoir
|1.0
|Ridgeway
|1.0
|Burks
|0.5
|Gipson
|0.5
|Warner
|0.5
|TEAM
|23.0
|OPPONENTS
|9.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|23
|1046
|45.5
|40.5
|12
|74
|0
|TEAM
|23
|1046
|45.5
|40.5
|12
|74
|0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|1600
|48.5
|42.8
|13
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|15
|0
|163
|10.9
|35
|0
|TEAM
|15
|0
|163
|10.9
|35
|0
|OPPONENTS
|5
|0
|57
|11.4
|29
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|9
|165
|18.3
|28
|0
|TEAM
|9
|165
|18.3
|28
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|394
|23.2
|48
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brendel
|1
|0
|0
|Dwelley
|0
|1
|1
|Garoppolo
|2
|0
|0
|Hyder
|0
|0
|1
|Kittle
|1
|0
|0
|Lance
|1
|1
|0
|Mack
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|2
|1
|0
|Samuel
|2
|1
|0
|Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|11
|6
|2
|OPPONENTS
|7
|5
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|27
|52
|10
|33
|0
|122
|OPPONENTS
|17
|16
|35
|21
|0
|89
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|6
|9
|51
|0
|31
|Aiyuk
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samuel
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Coleman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dwelley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hufanga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Juszczyk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moseley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wishnowsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|15
|6
|7
|0
|14
|15
|6
|9
|51
|0
|108
|OPPONENTS
|11
|4
|4
|1
|6
|8
|7
|9
|55
|1
|89
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gould
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|3
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|3
|1/
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|3/
|3
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
