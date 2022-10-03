Statistics after 4 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|77
|47
|61.0
|604
|7.84
|3
|3.9
|1
|1.3
|57t
|93.2
|Lance
|31
|15
|48.4
|194
|6.26
|0
|0.0
|1
|3.2
|44
|55.0
|TEAM
|108
|62
|57.4
|757
|7.39
|3
|2.8
|2
|1.9
|57t
|82.3
|OPPONENTS
|129
|84
|65.1
|645
|5.86
|2
|1.6
|4
|3.1
|51t
|73.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Wilson
|57
|255
|4.5
|37
|1
|Samuel
|19
|113
|5.9
|51
|1
|Lance
|16
|67
|4.2
|13
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|41
|6.8
|16
|0
|Davis-Price
|14
|33
|2.4
|20
|0
|Juszczyk
|3
|10
|3.3
|9
|1
|Garoppolo
|6
|8
|1.3
|3
|1
|Aiyuk
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Mason
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|123
|541
|4.4
|51
|4
|OPPONENTS
|102
|293
|2.9
|16
|2
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|18
|246
|13.7
|57t
|1
|Aiyuk
|14
|179
|12.8
|31
|1
|Jennings
|8
|93
|11.6
|44
|0
|Wilson
|7
|58
|8.3
|16
|0
|Kittle
|6
|52
|8.7
|20
|0
|McCloud
|4
|53
|13.3
|20
|0
|Dwelley
|2
|49
|24.5
|38t
|1
|Juszczyk
|2
|59
|29.5
|35
|0
|Kroft
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|62
|798
|12.9
|57t
|3
|OPPONENTS
|84
|756
|9.0
|51t
|2
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hufanga
|2
|53
|26.5
|52t
|1
|Gipson
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Ward
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|4
|76
|19.0
|52t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|2
|27
|13.5
|26
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bosa
|6.0
|Ebukam
|3.0
|Givens
|1.0
|Hyder
|1.0
|Jackson
|1.0
|Lenoir
|1.0
|Omenihu
|1.0
|Ridgeway
|1.0
|TEAM
|15.0
|OPPONENTS
|7.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|18
|813
|45.2
|41.4
|9
|74
|0
|TEAM
|18
|813
|45.2
|41.4
|9
|74
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|1231
|49.2
|43.4
|8
|60
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|12
|0
|120
|10.0
|22
|0
|TEAM
|12
|0
|120
|10.0
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|3
|0
|9
|3.0
|9
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|5
|86
|17.2
|21
|0
|TEAM
|5
|86
|17.2
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|166
|18.4
|30
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brendel
|1
|0
|0
|Dwelley
|0
|1
|1
|Garoppolo
|1
|0
|0
|Hyder
|0
|0
|1
|Lance
|1
|1
|0
|Mack
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|2
|1
|0
|Samuel
|2
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|5
|2
|OPPONENTS
|4
|2
|3
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|20
|28
|3
|20
|0
|71
|OPPONENTS
|3
|6
|19
|18
|0
|46
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|5
|7
|51
|0
|23
|Samuel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aiyuk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dwelley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hufanga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Juszczyk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|8
|4
|3
|0
|8
|8
|5
|7
|51
|0
|63
|OPPONENTS
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|5
|55
|1
|50
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gould
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
