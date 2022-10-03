Statistics after 4 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo774761.06047.8433.911.357t93.2
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
TEAM1086257.47577.3932.821.957t82.3
OPPONENTS1298465.16455.8621.643.151t73.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Wilson572554.5371
Samuel191135.9511
Lance16674.2130
Mitchell6416.8160
Davis-Price14332.4200
Juszczyk3103.391
Garoppolo681.331
Aiyuk177.070
Mason177.070
TEAM1235414.4514
OPPONENTS1022932.9162

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel1824613.757t1
Aiyuk1417912.8311
Jennings89311.6440
Wilson7588.3160
Kittle6528.7200
McCloud45313.3200
Dwelley24924.538t1
Juszczyk25929.5350
Kroft199.090
TEAM6279812.957t3
OPPONENTS847569.051t2

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga25326.552t1
Gipson11414.0140
Ward199.090
TEAM47619.052t1
OPPONENTS22713.5260

SACKSNO.
Bosa6.0
Ebukam3.0
Givens1.0
Hyder1.0
Jackson1.0
Lenoir1.0
Omenihu1.0
Ridgeway1.0
TEAM15.0
OPPONENTS7.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky1881345.241.49740
TEAM1881345.241.49740
OPPONENTS25123149.243.48600

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud12012010.0220
TEAM12012010.0220
OPPONENTS3093.090

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud58617.2210
TEAM58617.2210
OPPONENTS916618.4300

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Garoppolo100
Hyder001
Lance110
Mack010
McCloud210
Samuel210
Wilson100
TEAM852
OPPONENTS423

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM2028320071
OPPONENTS361918046

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould0000885751023
Samuel211000000012
Aiyuk10100000006
Dwelley10100000006
Garoppolo11000000006
Hufanga10000000006
Juszczyk11000000006
Wilson11000000006
TEAM8430885751063
OPPONENTS6220244555150

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/03/41/10/11/1
TEAM0/03/41/10/11/1
OPPONENTS0/02/21/10/01/2

