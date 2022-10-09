Statistics after 5 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo1076560.78578.0154.710.957t97.8
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
TEAM1388058.010017.6253.621.457t88.2
OPPONENTS17110963.78896.0321.252.951t72.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Wilson743755.1412
Samuel211256.0511
Lance16674.2130
Mitchell6416.8160
Davis-Price14332.4200
Coleman8232.9141
Juszczyk3103.391
Aiyuk177.070
Garoppolo771.031
Mason177.070
Purdy1-1-1.0-10
TEAM1526944.6516
OPPONENTS1193573.019t3

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel2026613.357t2
Aiyuk1723713.9311
Kittle11999.0200
Jennings1013813.8440
Wilson8708.8160
Juszczyk48621.5350
McCloud45313.3200
Coleman34414.7301
Dwelley24924.538t1
Kroft199.090
TEAM80105113.157t5
OPPONENTS10910319.551t2

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga25326.552t1
Moseley14141.041t1
Gipson11414.0140
C.Ward199.090
TEAM511723.452t2
OPPONENTS22713.5260

SACKSNO.
Bosa6.0
Ebukam3.0
Jackson2.0
Omenihu2.0
Flannigan-Fowles1.0
Givens1.0
Hufanga1.0
Hyder1.0
Lenoir1.0
Ridgeway1.0
Warner1.0
Burks0.5
Gipson0.5
TEAM21.0
OPPONENTS9.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky2088844.441.011740
TEAM2088844.441.011740
OPPONENTS28138549.544.010670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud1401289.1220
TEAM1401289.1220
OPPONENTS3093.090

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud69115.2210
TEAM69115.2210
OPPONENTS1636622.9480

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Garoppolo200
Hyder001
Kittle100
Lance110
Mack010
McCloud210
Samuel210
Wilson110
TEAM1062
OPPONENTS644

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM273810330108
OPPONENTS392821061

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould000011116951029
Samuel312000000018
Coleman211000000012
Wilson220000000012
Aiyuk10100000006
Dwelley10100000006
Garoppolo11000000006
Hufanga10000000006
Juszczyk11000000006
Moseley10000000006
Wishnowsky00001200001
TEAM1365012136951096
OPPONENTS7320247955165

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/03/41/11/31/1
TEAM0/03/41/11/31/1
OPPONENTS0/02/23/31/21/2

