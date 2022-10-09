Statistics after 5 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|107
|65
|60.7
|857
|8.01
|5
|4.7
|1
|0.9
|57t
|97.8
|Lance
|31
|15
|48.4
|194
|6.26
|0
|0.0
|1
|3.2
|44
|55.0
|TEAM
|138
|80
|58.0
|1001
|7.62
|5
|3.6
|2
|1.4
|57t
|88.2
|OPPONENTS
|171
|109
|63.7
|889
|6.03
|2
|1.2
|5
|2.9
|51t
|72.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Wilson
|74
|375
|5.1
|41
|2
|Samuel
|21
|125
|6.0
|51
|1
|Lance
|16
|67
|4.2
|13
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|41
|6.8
|16
|0
|Davis-Price
|14
|33
|2.4
|20
|0
|Coleman
|8
|23
|2.9
|14
|1
|Juszczyk
|3
|10
|3.3
|9
|1
|Aiyuk
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Garoppolo
|7
|7
|1.0
|3
|1
|Mason
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Purdy
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|152
|694
|4.6
|51
|6
|OPPONENTS
|119
|357
|3.0
|19t
|3
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|20
|266
|13.3
|57t
|2
|Aiyuk
|17
|237
|13.9
|31
|1
|Kittle
|11
|99
|9.0
|20
|0
|Jennings
|10
|138
|13.8
|44
|0
|Wilson
|8
|70
|8.8
|16
|0
|Juszczyk
|4
|86
|21.5
|35
|0
|McCloud
|4
|53
|13.3
|20
|0
|Coleman
|3
|44
|14.7
|30
|1
|Dwelley
|2
|49
|24.5
|38t
|1
|Kroft
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|80
|1051
|13.1
|57t
|5
|OPPONENTS
|109
|1031
|9.5
|51t
|2
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hufanga
|2
|53
|26.5
|52t
|1
|Moseley
|1
|41
|41.0
|41t
|1
|Gipson
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|C.Ward
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|5
|117
|23.4
|52t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|2
|27
|13.5
|26
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bosa
|6.0
|Ebukam
|3.0
|Jackson
|2.0
|Omenihu
|2.0
|Flannigan-Fowles
|1.0
|Givens
|1.0
|Hufanga
|1.0
|Hyder
|1.0
|Lenoir
|1.0
|Ridgeway
|1.0
|Warner
|1.0
|Burks
|0.5
|Gipson
|0.5
|TEAM
|21.0
|OPPONENTS
|9.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|20
|888
|44.4
|41.0
|11
|74
|0
|TEAM
|20
|888
|44.4
|41.0
|11
|74
|0
|OPPONENTS
|28
|1385
|49.5
|44.0
|10
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|14
|0
|128
|9.1
|22
|0
|TEAM
|14
|0
|128
|9.1
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|3
|0
|9
|3.0
|9
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|6
|91
|15.2
|21
|0
|TEAM
|6
|91
|15.2
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|366
|22.9
|48
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brendel
|1
|0
|0
|Dwelley
|0
|1
|1
|Garoppolo
|2
|0
|0
|Hyder
|0
|0
|1
|Kittle
|1
|0
|0
|Lance
|1
|1
|0
|Mack
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|2
|1
|0
|Samuel
|2
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|10
|6
|2
|OPPONENTS
|6
|4
|4
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|27
|38
|10
|33
|0
|108
|OPPONENTS
|3
|9
|28
|21
|0
|61
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|6
|9
|51
|0
|29
|Samuel
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Coleman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aiyuk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dwelley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hufanga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Juszczyk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moseley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wishnowsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|13
|6
|5
|0
|12
|13
|6
|9
|51
|0
|96
|OPPONENTS
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|9
|55
|1
|65
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gould
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|3
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|3
|1/
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|3/
|3
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
