Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|409
|278
|68.0
|3494
|8.54
|19
|4.6
|10
|2.4
|83
|99.6
|Lance
|71
|41
|57.7
|603
|8.49
|5
|7.0
|2
|2.8
|76t
|97.3
|Samuel
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|481
|319
|66.3
|3907
|8.52
|24
|5.0
|12
|2.5
|83
|99.1
|OPPONENTS
|513
|351
|68.4
|3309
|7.09
|22
|4.3
|7
|1.4
|91
|97.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mitchell
|186
|878
|4.7
|39
|5
|Samuel
|51
|320
|6.3
|49
|7
|Je.Wilson
|79
|294
|3.7
|17
|2
|Lance
|38
|168
|4.4
|15
|1
|Sermon
|41
|167
|4.1
|16
|1
|Hasty
|15
|64
|4.3
|21
|1
|Garoppolo
|37
|50
|1.4
|7
|3
|Juszczyk
|8
|22
|2.8
|6t
|1
|Kittle
|3
|20
|6.7
|9
|0
|Mostert
|2
|20
|10.0
|11
|0
|Aiyuk
|5
|17
|3.4
|8
|0
|Patrick
|2
|12
|6.0
|8
|0
|Mack
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Cannon
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|468
|2031
|4.3
|49
|21
|OPPONENTS
|412
|1696
|4.1
|73t
|17
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|73
|1310
|17.9
|83
|6
|Kittle
|66
|900
|13.6
|48t
|6
|Aiyuk
|50
|719
|14.4
|43
|5
|Juszczyk
|30
|296
|9.9
|26
|1
|Hasty
|21
|136
|6.5
|23
|0
|Mitchell
|19
|137
|7.2
|14
|1
|Jennings
|18
|188
|10.4
|25
|3
|Sanu
|15
|177
|11.8
|21
|0
|Sherfield
|8
|74
|9.3
|18
|1
|Je.Wilson
|7
|31
|4.4
|11
|0
|Woerner
|5
|52
|10.4
|27
|0
|Dwelley
|4
|51
|12.8
|21t
|1
|Sermon
|3
|26
|8.7
|23
|0
|TEAM
|319
|4097
|12.8
|83
|24
|OPPONENTS
|351
|3636
|10.4
|91
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ward
|2
|27
|13.5
|27t
|1
|Norman
|1
|40
|40.0
|40
|0
|Greenlaw
|1
|39
|39.0
|39t
|1
|Al-Shaair
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|K.Williams
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Harris
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|7
|136
|19.4
|40
|2
|OPPONENTS
|12
|126
|10.5
|30
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bosa
|15.0
|Key
|6.0
|Ebukam
|4.5
|Armstead
|3.5
|Ford
|3.0
|Street
|3.0
|Willis
|3.0
|Al-Shaair
|2.0
|Harris
|1.0
|Jones
|1.0
|K.Williams
|1.0
|TEAM
|43.0
|OPPONENTS
|30.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|55
|2481
|45.1
|41.2
|21
|67
|0
|TEAM
|55
|2481
|45.1
|41.2
|21
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|66
|3207
|48.6
|41.4
|19
|79
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Benjamin
|2
|0
|33
|16.5
|22
|0
|Sanu
|2
|0
|24
|12.0
|13
|0
|Aiyuk
|29
|0
|208
|7.2
|27
|0
|TEAM
|33
|0
|265
|8.0
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|0
|116
|6.4
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|3
|75
|25.0
|33
|0
|Cannon
|16
|328
|20.5
|68
|0
|Thomas
|4
|70
|17.5
|19
|0
|Hasty
|8
|134
|16.8
|28
|0
|Benjamin
|2
|24
|12.0
|12
|0
|Sermon
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|33
|631
|19.1
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|50
|1167
|23.3
|99t
|1
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Aiyuk
|2
|2
|0
|Al-Shaair
|0
|0
|2
|Benjamin
|1
|0
|0
|Cannon
|1
|0
|0
|Cracraft
|0
|0
|1
|Garoppolo
|7
|3
|0
|Hasty
|2
|0
|0
|Jennings
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|Kittle
|2
|0
|0
|Mack
|1
|1
|0
|Moseley
|0
|0
|1
|Samuel
|4
|1
|0
|Sherfield
|0
|0
|2
|Warner
|0
|0
|3
|Je.Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|22
|10
|11
|OPPONENTS
|31
|18
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|80
|125
|94
|95
|6
|400
|OPPONENTS
|64
|94
|79
|101
|3
|341
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|21
|52
|0
|90
|Samuel
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Kittle
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mitchell
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Aiyuk
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|56
|0
|23
|Garoppolo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jennings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Juszczyk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Je.Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lance
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dwelley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Greenlaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hasty
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sermon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wishnowsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|47
|21
|24
|0
|25
|30
|56
|0
|357
|OPPONENTS
|40
|17
|22
|1
|20
|26
|54
|1
|302
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gould
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|4/
|4
|6/
|8
|3/
|4
|Wishnowsky
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|0/
|0
|Slye
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|2/
|3
|2/
|2
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|6/
|6
|8/
|12
|5/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|6
|7/
|10
|2/
|5
