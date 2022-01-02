Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo40927868.034948.54194.6102.48399.6
Lance714157.76038.4957.022.876t97.3
Samuel100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM48131966.339078.52245.0122.58399.1
OPPONENTS51335168.433097.09224.371.49197.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mitchell1868784.7395
Samuel513206.3497
Je.Wilson792943.7172
Lance381684.4151
Sermon411674.1161
Hasty15644.3211
Garoppolo37501.473
Juszczyk8222.86t1
Kittle3206.790
Mostert22010.0110
Aiyuk5173.480
Patrick2126.080
Mack000.000
Cannon1-1-1.0-10
TEAM46820314.34921
OPPONENTS41216964.173t17

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel73131017.9836
Kittle6690013.648t6
Aiyuk5071914.4435
Juszczyk302969.9261
Hasty211366.5230
Mitchell191377.2141
Jennings1818810.4253
Sanu1517711.8210
Sherfield8749.3181
Je.Wilson7314.4110
Woerner55210.4270
Dwelley45112.821t1
Sermon3268.7230
TEAM319409712.88324
OPPONENTS351363610.49122

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ward22713.527t1
Norman14040.0400
Greenlaw13939.039t1
Al-Shaair12424.0240
K.Williams144.040
Harris122.020
TEAM713619.4402
OPPONENTS1212610.5300

SACKSNO.
Bosa15.0
Key6.0
Ebukam4.5
Armstead3.5
Ford3.0
Street3.0
Willis3.0
Al-Shaair2.0
Harris1.0
Jones1.0
K.Williams1.0
TEAM43.0
OPPONENTS30.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky55248145.141.221670
TEAM55248145.141.221670
OPPONENTS66320748.641.419790

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin203316.5220
Sanu202412.0130
Aiyuk2902087.2270
TEAM3302658.0270
OPPONENTS1801166.4230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel37525.0330
Cannon1632820.5680
Thomas47017.5190
Hasty813416.8280
Benjamin22412.0120
Sermon000.000
TEAM3363119.1680
OPPONENTS50116723.399t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk220
Al-Shaair002
Benjamin100
Cannon100
Cracraft001
Garoppolo730
Hasty200
Jennings120
Johnson002
Kittle200
Mack110
Moseley001
Samuel410
Sherfield002
Warner003
Je.Wilson110
TEAM221011
OPPONENTS311810

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8012594956400
OPPONENTS6494791013341

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould00003637182152090
Samuel1376000000078
Kittle606000000036
Mitchell651000000036
Aiyuk505000000032
Slye0000247856023
Garoppolo330000000020
Jennings303000000018
Juszczyk211000000012
Je.Wilson220000000012
Lance11000000008
Dwelley10100000006
Greenlaw10000000006
Hasty11000000006
Sermon11000000006
Sherfield10100000006
Ward10000000006
Wishnowsky00001201001
TEAM472124039432530560357
OPPONENTS401722133352026541302

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/05/54/46/83/4
Wishnowsky0/00/00/00/10/0
Slye0/01/12/22/32/2
TEAM0/06/66/68/125/6
OPPONENTS0/05/56/67/102/5

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you