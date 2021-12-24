Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|409
|278
|68.0
|3494
|8.54
|19
|4.6
|10
|2.4
|83
|99.6
|Lance
|48
|25
|52.1
|354
|7.38
|3
|6.3
|1
|2.1
|76t
|88.4
|Samuel
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|458
|303
|66.2
|3666
|8.4
|22
|4.8
|11
|2.4
|83
|98.2
|OPPONENTS
|481
|330
|68.6
|3173
|7.22
|21
|4.4
|6
|1.2
|91
|98.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mitchell
|165
|759
|4.6
|39
|5
|Samuel
|44
|301
|6.8
|49
|7
|Je.Wilson
|79
|294
|3.7
|17
|2
|Sermon
|41
|167
|4.1
|16
|1
|Lance
|30
|137
|4.6
|15
|1
|Hasty
|15
|64
|4.3
|21
|1
|Garoppolo
|37
|50
|1.4
|7
|3
|Juszczyk
|8
|22
|2.8
|6t
|1
|Mostert
|2
|20
|10.0
|11
|0
|Aiyuk
|5
|17
|3.4
|8
|0
|Kittle
|2
|14
|7.0
|9
|0
|Patrick
|2
|12
|6.0
|8
|0
|Mack
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Cannon
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|431
|1856
|4.3
|49
|21
|OPPONENTS
|385
|1610
|4.2
|73t
|17
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|70
|1247
|17.8
|83
|5
|Kittle
|65
|871
|13.4
|48t
|6
|Aiyuk
|46
|625
|13.6
|37
|5
|Juszczyk
|28
|287
|10.3
|26
|1
|Hasty
|20
|130
|6.5
|23
|0
|Mitchell
|17
|126
|7.4
|14
|0
|Jennings
|16
|163
|10.2
|25
|3
|Sanu
|15
|177
|11.8
|21
|0
|Sherfield
|7
|62
|8.9
|18
|1
|Je.Wilson
|7
|31
|4.4
|11
|0
|Woerner
|5
|52
|10.4
|27
|0
|Dwelley
|4
|51
|12.8
|21t
|1
|Sermon
|3
|26
|8.7
|23
|0
|TEAM
|303
|3848
|12.7
|83
|22
|OPPONENTS
|330
|3473
|10.5
|91
|21
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ward
|2
|27
|13.5
|27t
|1
|Norman
|1
|40
|40.0
|40
|0
|Greenlaw
|1
|39
|39.0
|39t
|1
|Al-Shaair
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|K.Williams
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|6
|134
|22.3
|40
|2
|OPPONENTS
|11
|126
|11.5
|30
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Bosa
|15.0
|Key
|5.0
|Ebukam
|4.0
|Armstead
|3.0
|Ford
|3.0
|Street
|3.0
|Al-Shaair
|2.0
|Willis
|2.0
|Harris
|1.0
|Jones
|1.0
|K.Williams
|1.0
|TEAM
|40.0
|OPPONENTS
|29.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|51
|2322
|45.5
|41.7
|19
|67
|0
|TEAM
|51
|2322
|45.5
|41.7
|19
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|59
|2879
|48.8
|41.6
|18
|79
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Benjamin
|1
|0
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Sanu
|2
|0
|24
|12.0
|13
|0
|Aiyuk
|26
|0
|186
|7.2
|27
|0
|TEAM
|29
|0
|232
|8.0
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|0
|93
|5.8
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Samuel
|3
|75
|25.0
|33
|0
|Cannon
|16
|328
|20.5
|68
|0
|Thomas
|4
|70
|17.5
|19
|0
|Hasty
|6
|99
|16.5
|24
|0
|Benjamin
|2
|24
|12.0
|12
|0
|Sermon
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|31
|596
|19.2
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|45
|1069
|23.8
|99t
|1
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Aiyuk
|1
|1
|0
|Al-Shaair
|0
|0
|2
|Benjamin
|1
|0
|0
|Cannon
|1
|0
|0
|Cracraft
|0
|0
|1
|Garoppolo
|7
|3
|0
|Hasty
|2
|0
|0
|Jennings
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|Kittle
|2
|0
|0
|Mack
|1
|1
|0
|Moseley
|0
|0
|1
|Samuel
|4
|1
|0
|Sherfield
|0
|0
|2
|Warner
|0
|0
|3
|Je.Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|21
|9
|11
|OPPONENTS
|29
|16
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|80
|122
|87
|82
|6
|377
|OPPONENTS
|64
|87
|79
|101
|3
|334
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|18
|52
|0
|79
|Samuel
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Kittle
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Aiyuk
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Mitchell
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|56
|0
|23
|Garoppolo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jennings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Juszczyk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Je.Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lance
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dwelley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Greenlaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hasty
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sermon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wishnowsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|45
|21
|22
|0
|22
|27
|56
|0
|336
|OPPONENTS
|39
|17
|21
|1
|20
|25
|54
|1
|296
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gould
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|2/
|2
|6/
|8
|3/
|4
|Wishnowsky
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|0/
|0
|Slye
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|2/
|3
|2/
|2
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|4/
|4
|8/
|12
|5/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|6
|7/
|9
|2/
|5
