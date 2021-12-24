Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo40927868.034948.54194.6102.48399.6
Lance482552.13547.3836.312.176t88.4
Samuel100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM45830366.236668.4224.8112.48398.2
OPPONENTS48133068.631737.22214.461.29198.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mitchell1657594.6395
Samuel443016.8497
Je.Wilson792943.7172
Sermon411674.1161
Lance301374.6151
Hasty15644.3211
Garoppolo37501.473
Juszczyk8222.86t1
Mostert22010.0110
Aiyuk5173.480
Kittle2147.090
Patrick2126.080
Mack000.000
Cannon1-1-1.0-10
TEAM43118564.34921
OPPONENTS38516104.273t17

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel70124717.8835
Kittle6587113.448t6
Aiyuk4662513.6375
Juszczyk2828710.3261
Hasty201306.5230
Mitchell171267.4140
Jennings1616310.2253
Sanu1517711.8210
Sherfield7628.9181
Je.Wilson7314.4110
Woerner55210.4270
Dwelley45112.821t1
Sermon3268.7230
TEAM303384812.78322
OPPONENTS330347310.59121

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ward22713.527t1
Norman14040.0400
Greenlaw13939.039t1
Al-Shaair12424.0240
K.Williams144.040
TEAM613422.3402
OPPONENTS1112611.5300

SACKSNO.
Bosa15.0
Key5.0
Ebukam4.0
Armstead3.0
Ford3.0
Street3.0
Al-Shaair2.0
Willis2.0
Harris1.0
Jones1.0
K.Williams1.0
TEAM40.0
OPPONENTS29.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky51232245.541.719670
TEAM51232245.541.719670
OPPONENTS59287948.841.618790

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin102222.0220
Sanu202412.0130
Aiyuk2601867.2270
TEAM2902328.0270
OPPONENTS160935.8230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel37525.0330
Cannon1632820.5680
Thomas47017.5190
Hasty69916.5240
Benjamin22412.0120
Sermon000.000
TEAM3159619.2680
OPPONENTS45106923.899t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk110
Al-Shaair002
Benjamin100
Cannon100
Cracraft001
Garoppolo730
Hasty200
Jennings120
Johnson002
Kittle200
Mack110
Moseley001
Samuel410
Sherfield002
Warner003
Je.Wilson110
TEAM21911
OPPONENTS291610

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8012287826377
OPPONENTS6487791013334

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould00003435151852079
Samuel1275000000072
Kittle606000000036
Aiyuk505000000032
Mitchell550000000030
Slye0000247856023
Garoppolo330000000020
Jennings303000000018
Juszczyk211000000012
Je.Wilson220000000012
Lance11000000008
Dwelley10100000006
Greenlaw10000000006
Hasty11000000006
Sermon11000000006
Sherfield10100000006
Ward10000000006
Wishnowsky00001201001
TEAM452122037412227560336
OPPONENTS391721132342025541296

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/04/42/26/83/4
Wishnowsky0/00/00/00/10/0
Slye0/01/12/22/32/2
TEAM0/05/54/48/125/6
OPPONENTS0/05/56/67/92/5

