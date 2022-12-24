Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo30820767.224377.91165.241.357t103.0
Purdy1157767.09127.9387.032.654t103.2
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
McCaffrey11100.03434.01100.000.034t158.3
J.Johnson2150.0105.000.000.01064.6
TEAM45730165.934307.85255.581.857t100.6
OPPONENTS53234665.032306.62163.0152.875t82.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCaffrey1305804.538t5
Wilson Jr.924685.1412
Samuel412285.6513
Mitchell402245.6190
Mason332176.6550
McCloud47819.571t1
Davis-Price25672.7200
Lance16674.2130
Garoppolo23331.462
Coleman12262.2141
Juszczyk5142.891
Purdy1690.661
Aiyuk177.070
J.Johnson231.540
TEAM44020214.671t16
OPPONENTS33711253.325t9

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Aiyuk6585513.2547
Samuel5461211.357t2
Kittle5271313.754t8
McCaffrey433588.3333
Jennings3236011.3441
Juszczyk181749.7351
McCloud1320115.5331
Wilson Jr.10919.1160
Kroft45714.3280
Coleman34414.7301
Dwelley310535.0561
Mitchell372.350
Gray11010.0100
TEAM301358711.957t25
OPPONENTS346352210.275t16

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga46115.252t1
J.Ward300.000
Gipson25025.0360
Moseley14141.041t1
Warner12020.0200
C.Ward199.090
Lenoir188.080
Greenlaw100.000
Womack100.000
TEAM1518912.652t2
OPPONENTS8759.4270

SACKSNO.
Bosa17.5
Ebukam4.5
Omenihu4.0
Jackson3.0
Givens2.0
Hufanga2.0
Warner2.0
Flannigan-Fowles1.0
Hyder1.0
Lenoir1.0
Ridgeway1.0
Willis1.0
Burks0.5
Gipson0.5
TEAM41.0
OPPONENTS27.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky54236543.838.728740
TEAM54236543.838.728740
OPPONENTS70335447.941.824670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud31033410.8350
TEAM31033410.8350
OPPONENTS1501369.1290

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud2351822.5390
TEAM2351822.5390
OPPONENTS47100421.4540

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk100
Al-Shaair001
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Ebukam001
Garoppolo300
Greenlaw002
Hyder001
Jennings100
Kittle100
Lance110
Mack010
McCaffrey100
McCloud220
Samuel310
C.Ward001
Willis001
Wilson Jr.210
Womack001
TEAM1679
OPPONENTS1988

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6713874960375
OPPONENTS485966570230

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould000041422327510110
Kittle808000000048
McCaffrey853000000048
Aiyuk707000000042
Samuel532000000030
Coleman211000000012
Garoppolo220000000012
Juszczyk211000000012
McCloud211000000012
Wilson Jr.220000000012
Dwelley10100000006
Greenlaw10010000006
Hufanga10000000006
Jennings10100000006
Moseley10000000006
Purdy11000000006
Wishnowsky00001200001
TEAM441625142442327510333
OPPONENTS28916122241419552214

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/010/115/56/92/2
TEAM0/010/115/56/92/2
OPPONENTS0/03/34/55/72/4

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

