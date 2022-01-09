Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo44130168.338108.64204.5122.78398.7
Lance714157.76038.4957.022.876t97.3
Samuel2150.02412.0150.000.024t133.3
TEAM51434366.742218.63265.1142.78399.2
OPPONENTS54537268.335107.11254.691.79197.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mitchell2079634.7395
Samuel593656.2498
Je.Wilson792943.7172
Lance381684.4151
Sermon411674.1161
Hasty16684.3211
Garoppolo38511.373
Juszczyk8222.86t1
Kittle3206.790
Mostert22010.0110
Aiyuk5173.480
Patrick2126.080
Mack000.000
Cannon1-1-1.0-10
TEAM49921664.34922
OPPONENTS43917604.073t17

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel77140518.2836
Kittle7191012.848t6
Aiyuk5682614.8435
Juszczyk302969.9261
Jennings2428211.8345
Hasty231576.8230
Mitchell191377.2141
Sanu1517711.8210
Sherfield9879.7181
Je.Wilson7314.4110
Woerner55210.4270
Dwelley45112.821t1
Sermon3268.7230
TEAM343443712.98326
OPPONENTS372387410.49125

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ward22713.527t1
Norman14040.0400
Greenlaw13939.039t1
Al-Shaair12424.0240
K.Williams144.040
Harris122.020
Moseley100.000
Thomas100.000
TEAM913615.1402
OPPONENTS141369.7300

SACKSNO.
Bosa15.5
Key6.5
Armstead6.0
Ebukam4.5
Ford3.0
Street3.0
Willis3.0
Al-Shaair2.0
Jones2.0
Harris1.0
K.Williams1.0
Warner0.5
TEAM48.0
OPPONENTS33.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky57256645.040.521670
Gould29045.045.01470
TEAM59265645.040.722670
OPPONENTS70340548.641.721790

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin304715.7220
Sanu202412.0130
Aiyuk2902087.2270
TEAM3402798.2270
OPPONENTS2001567.8310

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Samuel37525.0330
Cannon1632820.5680
Thomas47017.5190
Hasty914516.1280
Benjamin22412.0120
Sermon000.000
TEAM3464218.9680
OPPONENTS52120323.199t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk220
Al-Shaair002
Benjamin100
Cannon100
Compton010
Cracraft001
Garoppolo830
Hasty200
Jennings120
Johnson002
Kittle200
Mack110
Moseley001
Samuel410
Sherfield002
Warner003
Je.Wilson110
TEAM231111
OPPONENTS311810

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM801281081029427
OPPONENTS67108791083365

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould00003940202352099
Samuel1486000000084
Kittle606000000036
Mitchell651000000036
Aiyuk505000000032
Jennings505000000030
Slye0000247856023
Garoppolo330000000020
Juszczyk211000000012
Je.Wilson220000000012
Lance11000000008
Dwelley10100000006
Greenlaw10000000006
Hasty11000000006
Sermon11000000006
Sherfield10100000006
Ward10000000006
Wishnowsky00001201001
TEAM502226042462732560381
OPPONENTS431725136382127541323

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/06/64/47/93/4
Wishnowsky0/00/00/00/10/0
Slye0/01/12/22/32/2
TEAM0/07/76/69/135/6
OPPONENTS0/05/56/68/112/5

