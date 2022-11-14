Statistics after 9 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Garoppolo23815966.819318.11114.641.757t100.0
Lance311548.41946.2600.013.24455.0
Purdy9444.4667.3300.0111.12230.1
McCaffrey11100.03434.01100.000.034t158.3
TEAM27917964.221277.98124.362.257t94.2
OPPONENTS29119065.317816.7693.172.45784.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Wilson Jr.924685.1412
McCaffrey401704.3252
Samuel281655.9511
Mitchell241305.4160
Lance16674.2130
Davis-Price16372.3200
Coleman12262.2141
Garoppolo18261.462
Juszczyk3103.391
Aiyuk177.070
Mason177.070
Purdy200.010
TEAM25311134.4519
OPPONENTS2177443.425t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Aiyuk4456712.934t4
Samuel3441112.157t2
Kittle2934011.7342
Jennings1822012.2440
McCaffrey141188.4211
Juszczyk1115313.9350
McCloud1016216.2331
Wilson Jr.10919.1160
Coleman34414.7301
Dwelley310535.0561
Kroft2157.590
Mitchell1-1-1.0-10
TEAM179222512.457t12
OPPONENTS190196610.3579

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hufanga46115.252t1
Moseley14141.041t1
Gipson11414.0140
C.Ward199.090
TEAM712517.952t2
OPPONENTS67512.5270

SACKSNO.
Bosa9.5
Omenihu4.0
Ebukam3.5
Jackson3.0
Flannigan-Fowles1.0
Givens1.0
Hufanga1.0
Hyder1.0
Lenoir1.0
Ridgeway1.0
Warner1.0
Willis1.0
Burks0.5
Gipson0.5
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS18.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Wishnowsky31133042.939.117740
TEAM31133042.939.117740
OPPONENTS44208647.441.916670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud18019710.9350
TEAM18019710.9350
OPPONENTS70578.1290

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud1632420.3390
TEAM1632420.2390
OPPONENTS2760422.4480

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Aiyuk100
Brendel100
Dwelley011
Garoppolo300
Hyder001
Kittle100
Lance110
Mack010
McCaffrey100
McCloud220
Samuel210
Wilson Jr.210
Womack001
TEAM1473
OPPONENTS1077

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM407223630198
OPPONENTS383949370163

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gould00002021131651059
Aiyuk404000000024
McCaffrey321000000018
Samuel312000000018
Coleman211000000012
Garoppolo220000000012
Kittle202000000012
Wilson Jr.220000000012
Dwelley10100000006
Hufanga10000000006
Juszczyk11000000006
McCloud10100000006
Moseley10000000006
Wishnowsky00001200001
TEAM23912021231316510177
OPPONENTS2089115171013552154

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gould0/07/82/22/42/2
TEAM0/07/82/22/42/2
OPPONENTS0/03/33/43/41/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

