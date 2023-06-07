|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Haniger lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.378
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bailey c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Schmitt 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|c-Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|320_5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|030
|001
|000_4
|9
|0
a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-singled for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Crawford in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR_Jones (2), off Webb. RBIs_Slater 2 (9), Schmitt 2 (18), Bailey (14), Tovar (24), Blackmon 2 (26), Jones (8). SB_Jones (2). S_Bailey.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Conforto); Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Moustakas 2, Castro). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 9.
GIDP_Schmitt, Wynns.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Moustakas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|99
|3.09
|Beck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.00
|Ta.Rogers, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.54
|Ty.Rogers, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.80
|Doval, S, 15-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.03
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|5.10
|Suter
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.02
|Lawrence, L, 2-3, BS, 2-3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|3.41
|Hand
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.91
Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-2, Lawrence 2-0. IBB_off Ta.Rogers (Grichuk). HBP_Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:47. A_24,149 (50,144).
