San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3458537
Wade Jr. 1b502001.288
Estrada 2b500001.300
Pederson dh410012.230
Conforto rf410011.244
Haniger lf221010.229
Yastrzemski cf200001.253
a-Slater ph-cf212200.378
Sabol c200000.250
b-Flores ph101000.246
Bailey c000100.309
Schmitt 3b-ss301200.296
Crawford ss200000.188
c-Davis ph-3b201001.288

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3549437
Blackmon dh501202.274
Profar lf401010.243
McMahon 3b400001.257
Grichuk cf301011.336
Moustakas 1b310011.244
Jones rf412100.316
Castro 2b411001.276
Tovar ss412100.248
Wynns c301000.207
d-Díaz ph100001.304

San Francisco000000320_580
Colorado030001000_490

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-singled for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Crawford in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR_Jones (2), off Webb. RBIs_Slater 2 (9), Schmitt 2 (18), Bailey (14), Tovar (24), Blackmon 2 (26), Jones (8). SB_Jones (2). S_Bailey.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Conforto); Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Moustakas 2, Castro). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 9.

GIDP_Schmitt, Wynns.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Moustakas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb51-384423993.09
Beck2-300000114.00
Ta.Rogers, W, 2-2110013213.54
Ty.Rogers, H, 12100000151.80
Doval, S, 15-16100001122.03
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold622224875.10
Suter03110092.02
Lawrence, L, 2-3, BS, 2-3212212313.41
Hand120001183.91

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-2, Lawrence 2-0. IBB_off Ta.Rogers (Grichuk). HBP_Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_24,149 (50,144).

